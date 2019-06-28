The Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 10, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Canada’s top court orders new trial over ‘friends with benefits’ claim in sex assault case

A complainant’s sexual history can’t ordinarily be used as evidence unless directly relevant to a charge

Canada’s top court says an Edmonton man shouldn’t have been able to tell a jury that he was in a “friends-with-benefits” relationship with an alleged sexual assault victim.

Patrick John Goldfinch was charged in 2014 with assaulting a woman he once lived with, but was acquitted by a jury.

A complainant’s sexual history can’t ordinarily be used as evidence unless it’s directly relevant to the charge.

The trial judge allowed the information over concerns that jurors would have thought the relationship was platonic — a decision that the majority of the Alberta Court of Appeal disagreed with and ordered a new trial.

The Supreme Court of Canada agrees with the Alberta Court of Appeal, and is ordering a new trial.

ALSO READ: B.C. woman uses sidewalk chalk to reclaim site of her sexual assault

In a 6-1 ruling this morning, the court says the evidence was only used to suggest that the alleged victim was likely to consent to sex with Goldfinch because she had consented in the past, which isn’t allowed under the “rape-shield” law.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
One in three in B.C. choose road trips over flights for vacation: poll
Next story
Ontario franchise under fire for offering free buffet to Canadian citizens

Just Posted

BC Cannabis Store coming to Trail

Job fair set for July 11 at Best Western Plus Columbia River Hotel

Trail RCMP investigating vehicle fire near Oasis

Fire crew extinguishes vehicle ablaze in bushes

Farmers’ market coming up in Trail

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of June 27 to July 3

Trail products invited to NHL development camps

Former Trail Smoke Eaters Lucchini, Armour, Howarth and Barton skate in NHL development camps

Spokane American Legion baseball: West Kootenay Orioles sweep Mount Spokane

West Kootenay ‘A’ Orioles are back on top of the American Division in Spokane American Legion baseball

VIDEO: Ontario town draws fans as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

B.C. to argue for injunction on Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law in Calgary court

The legislation allows Alberta to crimp energy shipments to B.C.

Canada’s top court orders new trial over ‘friends with benefits’ claim in sex assault case

A complainant’s sexual history can’t ordinarily be used as evidence unless directly relevant to a charge

Jury makes recommendations following inquest into overdose death of B.C. teen

BC Coroners Inquest jury says more treatment facilities needed in B.C., on Vancouver Island

Enderby, B.C., named Canada’s most active community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

Lower Kootenay Band criticizes proposed changes to School District 8’s acknowledgement

The district has backed off the new wording

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries baby deer through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Six hectares added to Gladstone Provincial Park

The province announced Wednesday that it had bought two private lots for $1.74 million

Most Read