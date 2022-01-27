Canadian agency warns of scammers using false border credentials

The Canada Border Agency (CBSA) will never request a SIN or credit card number by email or phone. If you receive a phone call or an email asking for this information, or requesting payments from the CBSA, it is a scam. Photo: Unsplash

Scammers are always coming up with new ways to try to rip-off the general public.

This particular warning about an ongoing email, web, text message and telephone swindle comes from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The agency advises that fraudsters posing as officials from the CBSA are asking for payment or personal information, including a Social Insurance Number (SIN), via electronic and telephone contact.

The methods and messages used by the scammers are varied and ever-changing, but always designed to demand money and lure the public into providing personal information.

In some cases, these scams use false CBSA information.

Telephone calls may display numbers and employee names that falsely appear to be from the CBSA.

Emails may contain CBSA logos, email addresses or employee names and titles to mislead the public.

The CBSA emphasizes that it will never initiate a request for a SIN or credit card number by telephone or email.

If an individual receives a telephone call or an email asking for this information, or requesting payments from the CBSA, it is a scam.

If this happens — ignore, hang up, don’t answer the text or email — and report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

The public is also advised to look out for fraudulent web pages and mobile applications posing as ArriveCAN or the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) and asking for money.

ArriveCAN is free and secure and is the official Government of Canada platform for travellers to provide mandatory information before and after entering Canada.

An application for an Electronic Travel Authorization can only be made and paid for through the official Government of Canada website.

An eTA is electronically linked to a traveller’s passport and costs $7.

It is important to be vigilant, CBSA stresses.

“These calls, emails, and other forms of fraud should be ignored and reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.”

border agencyCanadafraudScams