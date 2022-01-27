The Canada Border Agency (CBSA) will never request a SIN or credit card number by email or phone. If you receive a phone call or an email asking for this information, or requesting payments from the CBSA, it is a scam. Photo: Unsplash

The Canada Border Agency (CBSA) will never request a SIN or credit card number by email or phone. If you receive a phone call or an email asking for this information, or requesting payments from the CBSA, it is a scam. Photo: Unsplash

Canadian agency warns of scammers using false border credentials

Scammers are always coming up with new ways to try to rip-off the general public.

This particular warning about an ongoing email, web, text message and telephone swindle comes from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The agency advises that fraudsters posing as officials from the CBSA are asking for payment or personal information, including a Social Insurance Number (SIN), via electronic and telephone contact.

The methods and messages used by the scammers are varied and ever-changing, but always designed to demand money and lure the public into providing personal information.

In some cases, these scams use false CBSA information.

Telephone calls may display numbers and employee names that falsely appear to be from the CBSA.

Emails may contain CBSA logos, email addresses or employee names and titles to mislead the public.

The CBSA emphasizes that it will never initiate a request for a SIN or credit card number by telephone or email.

If an individual receives a telephone call or an email asking for this information, or requesting payments from the CBSA, it is a scam.

If this happens — ignore, hang up, don’t answer the text or email — and report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

The public is also advised to look out for fraudulent web pages and mobile applications posing as ArriveCAN or the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) and asking for money.

ArriveCAN is free and secure and is the official Government of Canada platform for travellers to provide mandatory information before and after entering Canada.

An application for an Electronic Travel Authorization can only be made and paid for through the official Government of Canada website.

An eTA is electronically linked to a traveller’s passport and costs $7.

It is important to be vigilant, CBSA stresses.

“These calls, emails, and other forms of fraud should be ignored and reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.”

border agencyCanadafraudScams

Previous story
Hospital in Trail impacted by staff shortages, surgeries delayed
Next story
Canada extends, expands mission to train Ukraine soldiers but won’t arm them

Just Posted

L-R: Joe Mykietyn, Trail Smoke Eater Hockey Club president circa 1973, Smoke Eater goalie Pierre Hamel, Trail alderman Walt Siemens (looking very dashing in his fedora), and Smoke Eater playing coach Don Walker. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: When the Smokies call the community answers

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Quinn Disher commits to Michigan Tech. Photo: Jim Bailey
Smoke Eater, Disher, signs with NCAA Huskies

Trumpet player Nico Bucher of Nelson was last year’s winner in the brass instruments category at the Kootenay Festival of the Arts. Photo: Madeleine Guenette
Kootenay Festival of the Arts invites applications

B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie and Health Minister Adrian Dix. Photo: B.C. government
BC Seniors Advocate talks rapid testing in long-term care settings