(Black Press Media file photo)

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Canadians won’t be able to report a fraud or fraud attempts over the phone for the time being.

According to a tweet from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), phone lines are closed and victims of fraud are being directed to the centre’s website.

The announcement comes a few days after the Victoria Police Department warned the public of fraud related to coronavirus, or COVID-19, based on a bulletin from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

The bulletin says a number of COVID-19 related scams have started popping up in other countries and may spread to our communities.

Examples of scams include private companies offering quick COVID-19 tests and consumers purchasing large amounts of products – that could be expired or of low quality – and reselling them. Only hospitals are authorized to perform tests for the virus.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department warns of coronavirus-related fraud attempts

The CAFC warns the public to look out for high priced or low quality products. They also say to look out for unsolicited medical advisory emails with links or attachments, as fraudsters might spoof information from government and health care organizations.

Those who would like to report a fraud or fraud attempt to the CAFC are asked to do so online at services.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/chooser-eng.html?ipeReferer=CAFCFRS.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure
Next story
B.C. launches online COVID-19 self-assessment tool

Just Posted

COVID-19 event cancellations in Trail

The Trail Times will update this list daily

RDKB closes recreation facilities, nixes face-to-face services in Trail, Grand Forks

The closures are effective as of March 17

Trail announces cancellation of Silver City Days

The annual event was slated over five days starting May 6

RCMP investigating accident near Nancy Green junction

PHOTOS: Kootenay Boundary first responders called to Hwy 3 scene Monday night

UPDATED: More City of Trail closures

All shutdowns go into effect indefinitely on March 17

VIDEO: Unique vending machine in Nelson offers syringes, naloxone

The machine at ANKORS is the invention of SMRT1 Technologies

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to “rigorous cleaning measures” to lower the risk of infection

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

B.C. legislature to reopen with fewer MLAs to tackle COVID-19

Province will dip into deficit due to pandemic, Carole James says

VIDEO: YVR to increase COVID-19 screen of international passengers

Non-Canadian citizens, except for U.S. citizens, are no longer able to enter Canada

Most Read