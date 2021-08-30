Canadian groups look to Pakistan border as U.S. ends flights from Afghanistan

The Taliban have been reportedly turning Afghans with travel documents away from the airport

Pakistan and Taliban flags are seen on their respective sides near Friendship gate at a border crossing point in Chaman, Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Hundreds of Pakistanis and Afghans cross the border daily through Chaman to visit relatives, receive medical treatment and for business-related activities. Pakistani has not placed any curbs on their movement despite recent evacuations from Kabul. (AP Photo)

The end of U.S. military flights from Kabul has left Canadian veterans and refugee advocates weighing several bad choices as they seek to protect hundreds of stranded Afghans still awaiting word on whether their applications for passage to Canada have been approved.

Those choices include having the former Afghan interpreters and their families make the extremely dangerous trek to Pakistan in the hopes of making it to Canada, or to follow the Canadian government’s advice to sit tight and wait.

“I don’t know,” said Stephen Watt, co-founder of the Northern Lights Canada refugee group, which has been working with former interpreters and support staff. “I’m saying: ‘Try to stay alive. Try to get out if you can.’ But I don’t think any of us have any concrete answers for them.”

Attention has turned to the land border between Pakistan and Afghanistan as the U.S. announced in a briefing that the last American military aircraft had departed Kabul and was leaving the country. The briefing was held on Monday afternoon in Washington, D.C., which was Tuesday morning in Afghanistan.

“I’m here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens, third-country nationals and vulnerable Afghans,” said Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command.

The end of U.S. military flights is expected to mark the departure of other NATO and Western forces as well, effectively closing one of the last remaining avenues of escape for thousands of Afghans who supported Canada and its allies since 2001.

In an attempt to keep the door open a crack, France and Britain were expected to table an emergency resolution at the United Nations Security Council on Monday proposing the creation of a “safe zone” at the Kabul airport that would continue to facilitate the safe departure of Afghans.

Canada supports such a proposal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on the election campaign trail where he is campaigning as Liberal leader, saying Afghanistan will continue to need a civilian-run airport after the U.S. military leaves.

The Taliban have been reportedly turning Afghans with travel documents away from the airport. In response, some countries have sent military forces outside the airport to escort foreign nationals and approved Afghans through the Taliban checkpoints.

“We’re continuing as a global community to put pressure on the Taliban, including at the United Nations, to ensure that people with travel documents for … Canada are able to leave Afghanistan and can begin their lives anew elsewhere,” Trudeau said.

The Liberal government has been repeatedly criticized for not acting fast enough to save Afghans who helped Canada during its military mission there, with the special immigration program announced last month plagued by bureaucratic and technical problems.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki continued to insist Monday that the U.S. effort to help people leave the country would persist even after the end of the military element of the mission.

“Our commitment does not waver even as we bring our men and women from the military home,” Psaki said hours before McKenzie announced the end of the evacuation effort, pointing to “ongoing, immediate, urgent” discussions “at a very high level” among coalition partners.

“We remain committed,” she added. “That’s why we are so focused on ensuring we have a means and mechanism of having diplomats on the ground being able to continue to process applicants and facilitate the passage of other people who want to leave Afghanistan.”

Psaki pointed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s virtual meeting Monday with foreign officials, including Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau, as well as the coalition’s demand that the Taliban continue to let Americans and Afghans alike to leave the country after Tuesday.

While Taliban leaders have already made that commitment, “that does not mean we trust what they say,” Psaki added. “But there is an enormous amount of international leverage that we will continue to work, in a co-ordinated way, with our partners around the world.”

With uncertainty around whether Afghans will still be able to escape by air, Canadian volunteer organizations were increasingly mulling whether to encourage former interpreters and their families to risk fleeing to Pakistan where they can seek asylum.

Global Affairs Canada has warned Afghans who applied under the special program not to travel to the border with Pakistan. A copy of a message obtained by The Canadian Press instead says they should “shelter in place, given the volatility of the situation.”

Yet the message also says that “should individuals decide to assume the risk of travelling, the Pakistan government has indicated they will try to facilitate Canadian-sponsored individual’s entry into Pakistan on request of the Canadian High Commission in Islamabad.”

Watt accused the government of giving desperate Afghans “conflicting messages” by warning against travel to Pakistan while leaving the door open to possible salvation if former interpreters and their families can get there.

“That kind of mixed messaging could possibly get these guys killed,” he said.

Compounding the problem is continued uncertainty and frustration over the state of hundreds of applications from former interpreters, local staff and family members to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, which has failed to provide any update to most.

“We have still around 900 in safe houses waiting for IRCC to approve their applications and decide what to do next,” said retired corporal Tim Laidler, one of several veterans working to save former Afghan colleagues from the Taliban.

Without that approval, Laidler added, it makes it extremely difficult to know what to do next.

“We’ve got good contacts at the Canadian Embassy in Pakistan. We can build the route line. We can do it,” he said. “We just don’t want to build it and then strand 1,000 people in Pakistan for two years and have to hire immigration lawyers. So we need to know decisively and quick.”

— with files from James McCarten in Washington, D.C.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

