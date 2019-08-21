Cannings to pedal through South Okanagan — West Kootenay riding

South Okanagan — West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings announced he is taking a bicycle ride through the riding as part of his annual, Ride the Riding.

In the past three years, Cannings has peddled the trip as a way to meet people, businesses and industries located in the Southern Interior.

The tour will start in Nakusp on Aug. 23 and finish in Kaleden on Aug. 29. He will stop in communities along the way, including Castlegar, Grand Forks, Rock Creek and Okanagan Falls, among others.

Using a combination of rail trails and highways, Cannings will also take routes, such as the Kettle Valley Rail Trail. These routes are important tourist attractions in the region and play a key economic driver for many small communities.

“These trails are important to our region allowing people easy access to the back country. I regularly ride them, enjoying meeting the people and the scenery along the route. I invite folks to join me on part of the ride or to meet me during breaks. This is their chance to express their concerns and interests to me,” said Cannings in a news release.

Cannings said he is inviting people to ride sections of trails with him as he travels from community to community. He has also scheduled coffee and meal breaks where the public could meet him to share their concerns, ideas and suggestions for the South Okanagan — West Kootenay, according to the news release.

