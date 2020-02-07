Car accident shuts down highway between Annable and Trail Gulch

The highway is closed between Annable and Rossland Avenue

DriveBC has confirmed that 0.5 km of the Warfield Hill – between Wellington Avenue and Rossland Avenue is closed to traffic due to a motor vehicle accident.

Updates coming in one hour.

***************

While DriveBC just reported that commercial chain up is no longer in effect for the Warfield Hill and Trail area just before 10 a.m. Friday, a local resident just came into the Trail Times office just after 9:30 a.m. to report that the hill is closed between Annable and the Gulch due to a motor vehicle accident.

More to come …

