Car accident shuts down highway between Annable and Trail Gulch

The highway is closed between Annable and Rossland Avenue

DriveBC has confirmed that 0.5 km of the Warfield Hill – between Wellington Avenue and Rossland Avenue is closed to traffic due to a motor vehicle accident.

Updates coming in one hour.

While DriveBC just reported that commercial chain up is no longer in effect for the Warfield Hill and Trail area just before 10 a.m. Friday, a local resident just came into the Trail Times office just after 9:30 a.m. to report that the hill is closed between Annable and the Gulch due to a motor vehicle accident.

