A female pedestrian was hit by a car at the corner of Victoria St. and Bay Ave. on Tuesday. Submitted photo.

Car hits pedestrian at downtown Trail crosswalk

A female pedestrian was taken to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries

A woman was hit by a car on Tuesday (Sept. 8) in front of the Trail Memorial Centre.

At 5:10 p.m., a 44-year-old female pedestrian was crossing Victoria Street at Bay Ave. in Trail when a Hyundai Santa Fe allegedly hit the woman causing minor injuries.

“The 28-year-old male driver of the Sante Fe turned left onto Victoria Street from Bay Avenue and allegedly struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich of the Trail RCMP Detachment.

“Witnesses noted that the Sante Fe was moving very slowly at the time of the incident.”

The pedestrian was taken to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for an assessment of what appeared to be minor injuries.

The driver was issued a $196.00 fine for Driving without Consideration contrary to Section 144(1)(b) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

