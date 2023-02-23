Castlegar 7-Eleven knife-point robber sentenced to 12 months

Jonathan O’Rourke was sentenced at the Rossland Law Courts on Feb. 22. Photo: Sheri Regnier

The man who robbed the Castlegar 7-Eleven at knife point in April 2021 will be spending some time in prison.

Jonathan O’Rourke (31) was sentenced at the Rossland Law Courts on Feb. 22 for the robbery. He was handed a 12-month prison sentence along with a few extra days for breaching bail conditions.

O’Rourke also faces 24 months of probation at the end of his jail time.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on a Sunday night. At the time, 7-Eleven staff reported that O’Rourke, who had previously been identified as a shoplifter, re-entered the business after being told he was not welcome.

“Instead of leaving the store as requested, the suspect allegedly walked behind the counter and confronted the employees with a knife and demanded money,” said Sgt. Taylor in a 2021 statement.

With credit for time served during the trial process O’Rourke has about seven months remaining in his sentence.

READ MORE:

‘I couldn’t get over it’: Castlegar mother heads to the front lines of Ukraine

Youth target homeless with toy guns in downtown Trail



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarCrime