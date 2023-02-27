Castlegar flights 74% reliable in January

Seven flights were cancelled at the West Kootenay Regional Airport in January

Eight of the 31 flights scheduled at the West Kootenay Regional Airport in January were cancelled, bringing the reliability rate to 74 per cent for the month.

Airport manager Maciej Habrych reported the statistics to Castlegar City Council on Feb. 21.

Seven of the cancellations were weather related and one was due to a mechanical issue.

Habrych said that February’s statistics are looking better than January.

Infrastructure improvements are coming to the airport this year. In January, the airport was awarded a $2.25 million Transport Canada grant to expand the taxiway and apron.

In addition, an expansion to the airport’s waiting area is expected to begin in the next few months.



