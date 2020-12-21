Castlegar rally draws crowd of unmasked protesters

About 80 people gathered in the rain Monday morning to participate in the Kootenay Freedom Rally.

The gathering was held at Millennium Park in Castlegar and included speakers and singing. No one at the gathering was wearing a mask.

Several people held signs saying: “My body my choice,” and “Human rights are bigger than any ‘pandemic.’”

One of the speakers was Dr. Carolyn DeMarco. According to her website, she obtained a medical degree in 1972 from the University of Toronto and “worked as a consultant in complementary medicine and is a pioneer in natural childbirth.”

She began her speech by saying, “The truth will set you free, but first you must discern the truth. Never before have the lies been so apparent and never before have the machinations or manipulation of the matrix been so evident …”

She went on to talk about “fake news” and the COVID “plandemic.”

The audience loudly booed when DeMarco mentioned “the angelic Bonnie Henry.”

Other presenters included David Carter and former Kootenay Co-op radio host Catherine McGrath.

After the rally was over, many of the participants moved to sidewalks along Columbia Avenue brandishing more signs including: “WHO benefits from COVID?” and “Fake virus.”

For the most part, participants were calm. However, a Castlegar News staff member sent to photograph the protest along Columbia Avenue was heckled with insults and profanities for wearing a face mask.

