Changes to Kootenay Boundary recycling as province grapples with flooding disaster

Temporary changes include no curbside glass pick up, no foam/flexible plastics at Trail landfill

With transportation corridors compromised due to road closures, and the primary glass end market currently under water, Recycle BC advises it cannot move glass from receiving facilities to glass end markets. Photo: Sigmund/Unsplash

Residents in Trail and the Greater Area will have to hold on to certain recycling for the interim — particularly glass, foam and flexible plastics — as the province scrambles with road closures and some commercial operational shutdowns in the Lower Mainland.

Households are asked to store recyclables not currently being accepted, until further notice.

Segregated glass will no longer be picked up curbside starting Monday, Nov. 22, on the Kootenay side of the region including in the municipalities of Fruitvale, Montrose, Trail, Warfield and Rossland and some residents of Areas A and B.

Containers and fibre products will continue to be collected.

As well, foam, glass, plastic bags and overwrap, and other flexible plastic packaging — any materials that are normally collected in mega bags or liners — will no longer be accepted at the Trail landfill. (RecycleBC depot)

Containers and fibre/cardboard will continue to be accepted.

On the Boundary side of the region at Christina Lake, West Boundary (Greenwood) and Rock Creek, the Recycle BC depot will no longer accept glass and foam.

These depots will continue to accept containers/fibre/cardboard and plastic bags and overwrap, and other flexible plastic packaging.

“Due to the unprecedented flooding and resulting road closures, we are making a temporary change to collection of segregated glass for all curbside and multi-family collectors in the Recycle BC program,” Recycle BC informed in an email.

“Starting Monday, November 22 we will no longer be accepting segregated glass collection from curbside and multi-family collectors. With transportation corridors compromised due to road closures, and our primary glass end market currently under water, we cannot move glass from receiving facilities to our glass end markets,” Recycle BC stated.

“In addition, the flooding has affected the availability of trucks for hauling materials, further compounding these challenges. The situation is evolving rapidly, so we do not yet know how long this change will be required.

“The flooding some regions of B.C. is experiencing is unprecedented and the provincial government has declared a state of emergency. Our hearts are with the residents, business-owners, and farmers who have been most affected.”

Read more: 4 people now declared missing fatal Hwy 99 mudslide south of Lillooet

Read more: Coquihalla Highway will take months to rebuild from mud and rockslide damage



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailKootenay Boundary Regional DistrictRecyclingRossland