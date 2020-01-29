City gives the green-light for a new downtown Trail mural

Arts community proposes mural to brighten wall across the street from The Bailey Theatre in downtown Trail.

With more shows coming to downtown Trail each year and events like Halloween Spooktacular drawing larger crowds every October that passes, a new undertaking is aiming to boost curb appeal in a certain area of town.

For years there’s been a vacant lot across from the Bailey Theatre entrance on the south end of Cedar Avenue.

The city has owned the property for decades and only put it to use for parking.

Further back from the stalls, remnants like an old brick chimney and crumbling staircase, are all that’s left to show that this is where family homes once stood.

So, in efforts to brighten up the dark hollow across the street from the bustling regional building, which also houses Selkirk College, VISAC art gallery, the gymnastics club and the seniors centre, the arts community is drawing up a plan to fundraise for a mural.

“A mural would beautify and enhance the setting of an otherwise drab parking lot and entrance to the arts district,” says Nadine Tremblay, guest services manager. “It could deter costly tagging, foster community partnerships and pride, and above all, they’re fun.”

With council giving Tremblay the go-ahead Monday night, her next step is to apply for grants in a joint venture between VISAC and the Trail and District Arts Council.

The partners will source funds, oversee, coordinate, and implement the project with an event launch post completion, likely in the early fall if all goes well.

“(The goal is) to hire a professional muralist to paint a large-scale painting on most of the wall,” Tremblay explained. “As the area is a bit dark, what we don’t want is dull, muted or dark colours, images of animals, logos, pop culture, or anything too detailed,” she added.

“The image would be bright, bold, shapely, fun, abstract, and a design that utilizes the 3D feature of the wall.”



