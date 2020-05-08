City of Rossland aims to have pool open by July 1

Limiting capacity, cancelling events some things city is looking at to mitigate threat of COVID-19

The City of Rossland is hoping to have the pool open by July 1. File photo

Rossland city council members have decided to try and open the municipal pool by July 1, despite COVID-19 concerns.

According to a file submitted by city manager of recreation Kristi Calder, the pool would likely change much of its operations on a temporary basis to help mitigate the threat of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Rossland Pool celebrates its 80th Birthday

Some changes staff are exploring at the pool include temporarily reducing its capacity to 50 people at a time, eliminating parties and events, adjusting the size and schedules of summer camps and shortening a managerial summer contract position from 4 months to 2.5 months.

Mayor Kathy Moore said the protocols would let Rosslanders safely enjoy the pool sooner rather than later.

“The city is normally quite quiet in the summer because people are off on their trips,” said Moore.

“With the crisis, we think there will be a lot more people at home and we wanted to be able to provide the amenities we have here for the public.”

Given the size of the city, Moore said the pool typically doesn’t even have more than 30 people in it at any given time.

Moore said updated health information provided at a later date by the provincial government could also impact the anticipated opening date.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.