The money will be used to address revenue shortfalls in the city. File photo

City of Rossland gets $1.26 million in COVID-19 relief funding

The city is creating a reserve fund to help utilize the money

The City of Rossland has received almost $1.26 million in COVID-19 relief funding from the B.C. government.

According to a report by city chief administrative officer Bryan Teasdale, the money has to be used to address revenue shortfalls, reopen facilities and sustain their operations, emergency planning and bylaw enforcement and protective services.

Improving electronic infrastructure and providing services for those experiencing homelessness, mental illness or other vulnerabilities are other areas the fund has to be used for.

City council has decided to establish a reserve to put the relief money into. A bylaw to create the fund is anticipated to be adopted at a meeting in the near future.

“With the reserve fund, staff are currently creating recommendations to council about how we allocate the money,” said Mayor Kathy Moore.

“We will also have a special schedule in our financial plan where we track how we spend the money and that will be reported to the province.”

The City of Castlegar also received $2.18 million in COVID-19 relief funding to help with its own operations during the pandemic.

READ MORE: City of Castlegar gets $2.18 million in COVID relief funding

