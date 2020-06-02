The City of Rossland is introducing new fees for many permits and services. (File photo)

City of Rossland introduces new fees for some permits and services

City adopted bylaw to introduce the fees on June 1

City of Rossland council adopted a new Fees and Charges Amendment Bylaw during a meeting on June 1.

The bylaw will introduce a 0.25 per cent convenience fee for over-the-counter credit card bill payments at city facilities and new fees for certain city permits and services.

The new convenience fee means residents will pay a total charge of two per cent for over-the-counter credit card payments, which is more than the 1.75 per cent fee that residents are charged when they make a payment with a credit card online.

Residents will also now have to pay a $50 fee for a tree removal and highway access permits, a $50 design modification fee to change the design of a building permit and a $100 inspection fee for buildings under construction — all of which were previously free to residents.

The option to pay with credit cards at city facilities is a new service for residents, according to city mayor Kathy Moore.

New language was also added in the bylaw to specify conditions on damage deposit refunds and water, sewer and storm connection charges.

City of Rossland introduces new fees for some permits and services

City adopted bylaw to introduce the fees on June 1

