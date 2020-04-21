File photo File photo

City of Rossland looks for new waste collection service provider

Interested applicants have until May 15 to submit their proposals.

The City of Rossland is requesting proposals from contractors to help provide residential waste collection services in the community.

The city said the successful contractor would help provide services for single-family dwellings, duplexes and multi-family buildings within city limits.

READ MORE: Rosslanders happy with waste collection, but changes possible, says report

The contractor will collect waste from about 1560 Rossland households and transport it to the the McKelvey Creek Regional Landfill in Trail.

The city said a price for the new contract will have to be renegotiated since curbside collecting services will be reduced moving forward.

The city said a new regional service will help to divert organic waste from the landfill and reduce the overall amount of work for the contractor.

You can submit your proposal via email to the city by 4 p.m. on May 15.

To learn more about the request for proposal, you can visit the city’s website.

Garbage

