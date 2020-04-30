The City of Rossland has seen year-over-year revenue drops at its pool and arena. File photo

City of Rossland sees annual revenue losses at pool and arena

A report shows revenue fell by 17 per cent at the pool between 2018 and 2019

The City of Rossland isn’t generating as much revenue at its arena and pool as it used to be, according to a recent report by city chief financial officer Elma Hamming.

Between 2018 and 2019, the report said revenue fell by 17 per cent at the pool from $46,626 to $38,635.

Revenue also fell by six per cent at the arena from $152,744 to $143,500 during the same time span.

Hamming said the revenues at the arena fell after the city cuts its concession services due to high operating costs.

“In 2018, revenues and expenses dropped by approximately $5,000 due to the concession operating through the January to March months of the season, but no concession operating during the October to December months,” said Hamming.

“In 2019, revenues and expenses dropped an additional $5,000 due to no concession service being operated for the entire season.”

Hamming said abnormally high thunderstorm activity was one reason for why the pool lost revenue year over year.

Despite the losses, revenues from the miners hall increased from $16,462 to $51,175 between 2018 to 2019. Programming revenue also increased from $27,800 to $38,779 during the same time span.

Overall, the city still saw a 16 per cent increase in recreation revenues between 2018 to 2019.

