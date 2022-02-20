Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre

Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre

City of Trail adjusts to new COVID rules

Trail Parks and Rec moves to full capacity, must still book times for swim, skating and gym use

The City of Trail announced changes to its programs and services after the province relaxed COVID-19 restrictions for indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Although mask mandates, vaccine checks, and COVID-19 safety plans remain in place, capacities for Trail Parks and Recreation programs and services increased starting Thursday, Feb. 17.

The Trail Memorial Centre remains available to those participating in booked programs or services, and recreation programming will resume to full capacity.

Facility bookings for birthday parties, sports tournaments, and other events are available and can return to full capacity.

Patrons must continue to book public skating, swim, and fitness centre times through trailrecreation.ca or phone 250-364-0858 for availability, facility capacity limits, costing, and other rental information.

Watch for the new Leisure Guide in mid-March.

