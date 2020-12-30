Bylaw amendments have cleared the way for Phase 4 of the Birchwood Drive development to proceed. Photo: Jim Bailey

Bylaw amendments have cleared the way for Phase 4 of the Birchwood Drive development to proceed. Photo: Jim Bailey

City of Trail clears way for Birchwood Dr. development

Trail council approves bylaw amendments for Phase 4 of Birchwood Dr. subdivision.

Trail council gave the green light to the Birchwood Drive development.

Birchwood Drive residents were contacted and council addressed their concerns at a Nov. 23 public hearing, regarding further expansion as part of Phase 4 development of the subdivision.

In a Dec. 14 meeting, council unanimously approved the third reading of the zoning bylaw no. 2895 and bylaw no. 2896, which effectively cleared the way to extend the subdivision located above Waneta Mall.

Rikhi Development Corp. and Sherjay Construction and Management sought to rezone a portion of the property from rural holdings-A1 to single family and two-family residential (duplexes).

Access to Phase 4 of the Birchwood Dr. development above Waneta Estates is already in place. Photo: Jim Bailey

Access to Phase 4 of the Birchwood Dr. development above Waneta Estates is already in place. Photo: Jim Bailey

The owner/developers also requested that an amendment to the Official Community Plan (OCP) change the designation of the land from open space to single detached residential.

With the bylaw amendments approved, the number of lots developed can also increase from three units to five or six developed lots. Also, an increase in the size of Lot B to two hectares is also slated to increase the area for the Phase 4 subdivision, making it considerably more feasible.

The bylaw amendments will facilitate the construction of the subdivision, so that it is “compatible with the existing development situated along Birchwood DrI’ve and Devito Drive,” explained Corporate Administrator Michelle McIsaac in her report to council.

Residents, however, are worried that the construction could adversely impact their properties.

Concerns included possible damage to their home’s foundation due to nearby construction, and its impact on slope stability and groundwater due to excavation on the hillside behind their homes.

In addition, construction would ruin the pristine mountain-side view and privacy, and contribute to an increase in traffic and speeding through the residential area.

“If the property there gets developed, I will no longer have the beautiful view I fell in love with when I purchased the home,” wrote one resident. “If homes are built on the side of the mountain, I no longer will have the privacy that I so wanted all of my life.”

One contractor wrote in support of the project: “We believe that this rezoning to single family and two family residential zone opens up more opportunity to provide single family and multi-family homes to prospective buyers. It welcomes new residents to the area in addition to adding to the tax base in Trail.”

According to a recent housing needs report released by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, Trail is in dire need of new and modern housing and the addition of single and two-family residential will fill some of the gaps addressed by the study.

“As indicated, notwithstanding some of the concerns raised, council is dealing with land use in the context of the bylaws advanced,” wrote Chief Administrative Officer, David Perehudoff. “It is noted within the report that even if council did not approve the bylaws, construction could occur regardless.

“The approval would afford the opportunity to densify through the creation of additional lots as part of the subdivision approval process.”


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trailinfrastructure

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Iran allocates payment to families of Ukraine crash victims
Next story
Canada to require arriving airline passengers to provide proof of negative COVID test

Just Posted

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

Bylaw amendments have cleared the way for Phase 4 of the Birchwood Drive development to proceed. Photo: Jim Bailey
City of Trail clears way for Birchwood Dr. development

Trail council approves bylaw amendments for Phase 4 of Birchwood Dr. subdivision.

Dementia doesn’t just affect the person living with a diagnosis; it affects caregivers, family, friends, and their community. Photo: Submitted
Trail, Rossland can help change the future for people affected by dementia

Alzheimer’s Awareness Month begins Jan. 4

Lily May. Photo: RCAC
Lily May rides into Rossland

This innovative sculpture, commissioned by RCAC, is in her new home at Rossland Miners Hall

People move past a thank you mural on Grandville Street in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health reports 239 cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths in five days

Thirty-three people are in hospital; six of whom are in intensive care

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Dec. 10, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. cuts off New Years Eve liquor sales at 8 p.m.

Late-night parties lead to risky behaviour, Dr. Henry says

(Clockwise from top left) Lily Nay and Ida Jenns; Lindsey Ellett; Jacob Mattson; North Island Bantam Eagles; Sebastian Gylander. (Black Press Media, submitted)
From marathons to lengthy swims, B.C. athletes persevered through 2020

These athletes battled through hardships to achieve their goals

B.C.’s Fraser Valley is a major source of Canada’s blueberry exports. (Maple Ridge News)
U.S. blueberry trade action could affect 800 B.C. growers

Province joins federal response to investigation

Bacon, an eight-month-old puppy, is in a splint after she was kicked by a random stranger on Christmas Day on Beecher Bay Reserve in East Sooke. (Facebook/Ronnie Marie Tejano)
B.C. puppy left with fractured leg after stranger kicked her on Christmas Day

‘Bacon’ currently in splint, X-ray and surgery bill to cost approximately $5,700

A recent accident between a logging truck and a Ford F350 on a forest service road near Invermere is shining a light on the importance of backroad safety and communication in B.C. Luckily, no one was injured in this particular incident. (File Photo)
Accident between Ford F-350, logging truck sheds light on backroad safety

Contractors, search and rescue calling for use of radios on forest service roads

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 speaks with a woman using a plastic bag to cover her mouth, as the snow-covered north shore mountains and a gantry crane at the Port of Vancouver are seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbians hang on to silver linings of pandemic world

Gratitude and appreciation for ‘the important things in life’ at the top of the list

A woman peers into a bakery’s window, where a gingerbread city is displayed, in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months

‘Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks’

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require arriving airline passengers to provide proof of negative COVID test

Mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in effect

A food delivery person wears a face mask as they walk away from a downtown Vancouver restaurant with a pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Late food, CERB and soiled mattresses: E-Comm releases worst 911 calls of 2020

Here are the top worst 911 calls of 2020, and who you should call instead

Most Read