City of Trail reminds homeowners to apply for tax grant online

With Trail residents now having their 2021 tax bill in hand – due by July 2 – this week serves as a timely reminder that this year, homeowner grant applications must be completed online or by calling the province.

To click through the steps, simply visit the government’s website: www2.gov.bc.ca. Make sure to have your property tax notice in hand as you will need your jurisdiction number and roll number.

Anyone who requires support, or needs access to a computer to complete the grant application, is encouraged to contact Carolyn Amantea at the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy office in Trail at 250.368.6770. Or you can email Carolyn at camantea@cbal.org.

The province is also accepting telephone applications at 1.888.355.2700 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City of Trail reminds taxpayers that homeowner grants must be claimed before paying your property taxes.

A 10 per cent penalty will be applied on any unpaid taxes and unclaimed homeowner grant.

The province announced earlier this year it would be taking over this process to lighten the load on municipal administrative staff across British Columbia.

Property tax payments can be made online through your bank or credit union or online through the City of Trail’s online payment system. Payments can also be made at Trail City Hall weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The city asks all taxpayers to follow posted COVID-19 protocols at city hall.

