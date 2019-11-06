City of Trail sweeper destroyed by fire

Sweeper was brand new and in working order by the operator just before the fire started

Fall street cleaning is at a standstill after the City of Trail sweeper caught fire on the way up the Rossland hill this week.

“The city has one main sweeper unit and the loss of this unit will impact services, which at this time involves the sweeper going through neighbourhoods and picking up leaves,” the city’s David Perehudoff told the Trail Times.

“The unit is a write-off and the city will need to follow the appropriate procurement process to secure a new unit,” he said.

“The unit is not used significantly over the winter months and there should be a plan in place to ensure that the spring sweeping program isn’t negatively impacted as a result.”

The call of a vehicle fire came into Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue on Tuesday, just before 10 a.m.

Four firefighters from Station 374 responded to the scene on Highway 3B just below Mountain View Cemetery.

“It was right on the side of the road,” Captain Ryan Smyth said. “So some of the trees and grass beside the unit (started to burn), and we extinguished it right away.”

Smyth says the incident was under control at 10:10 a.m.

There were no injuries. The cause is undetermined.

 

