Columbia Basin Trust maps out temporary plan

CBT to engage communities and businesses through online platform

Columbia Basin Trust is developing a short-term plan to help guide its activities over the next 18 to 24 months.

In recognition of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trust postponed its process to renew the Columbia Basin Management Plan, including public engagement and community meetings. Given the extraordinary situation in the Basin and the ongoing public health concerns, the Trust is now moving to develop a short-term plan.

“Our legislated mandate is to support people and communities in the Basin,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer. “To best address their needs, and to respond in meaningful ways to the challenges and opportunities in the Basin, we’re developing a short-term action plan to guide our activities.”

Over the summer, the Trust will directly reach out and seek input from its volunteer advisory committees, First Nations leaders, elected leadership of local governments, partners, as well as a cross section of other Basin organizations.

In late August, the Trust will seek feedback from people in the Basin through an online platform on the themes, opportunities and potential actions that emerge. Once feedback from residents is integrated into the short-term plan, the Trust Board will consider the plan at its September Board meeting.

“We are developing this plan with Basin residents within a relatively short timeframe. These are unprecedented circumstances and we need to adapt while being responsive and flexible,” said Strilaeff. “By moving quickly to develop a short-term plan with input from the region, the Trust will be able to take action to help the Basin move forward.”

The Trust will undertake a more fulsome engagement process to renew the Columbia Basin Management Plan Strategic Priorities, potentially in late 2021 or early 2022.

The Trust remains committed to providing support to the Basin during this time and throughout the planning process. Programs are in place to benefit Basin communities and residents, and staff are available to respond to comments, questions or requests.

For 25 years, Columbia Basin Trust has been supporting your ideas and efforts. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.

