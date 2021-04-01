A community forest near Slocan is among the 44 projects in B.C. receiving funds for wildfire mitigation. File photo

A community forest near Slocan is among the 44 projects in B.C. receiving funds for wildfire mitigation. File photo

Community forests in West Kootenay receive wildfire mitigation grants

Projects in Kaslo, Slocan, Creston, Nakusp and Harrop-Procter are among the recipients

Five community forests in the West Kootenay will receive wildfire mitigation after being included in a $5 million provincial grant.

The BC Community Forest Association is funding $822,695 to co-ops and societies in Kaslo, Slocan, Harrop-Procter and Creston that manage local forests.

“It’s a priority for our government to do everything we can to keep people safe from the threat of wildfires,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, in a statement Thursday.

“This money will help recipients reduce those risks and also support local employment opportunities.”

The Kaslo and District Community Forest Society will receive $260,505 to combine three prescription development projects totalling about 145 hectares.

The Creston Valley Forest Corporation has been granted $204,620 to work on approximately 57.6 hectares, which will include one prescribed burn.

The Harrop-Procter Community Co-operative receives $184,070 for five projects of about 107.1 hectares.

Slocan Integral Forestry Cooperative has been granted $148,500 for four projects, including one prescribed burn, totalling approximately 193.2 hectares.

The Nakusp and Area Community Forest meanwhile will use $25,000 for a prescription development of about 185.7 hectares.

Forty-four Crown Land Wildfire Risk Reduction projects around B.C. are being funded by the grants.

READ MORE:

Burn period begins in Nelson

Forest just south of Nelson will be logged this year

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Furnace fix for Fruitvale fire hall

Just Posted

Fruitvale station’s new high-efficiency furnaces will heat their hall and reduce their natural gas use and greenhouse gas production by about 15 per cent. Photo: Submitted
Furnace fix for Fruitvale fire hall

The RDKB is undertaking energy assessments at nine of its facilities

The ICLN is available 24/7, 365 days a year. Photo: Christopher Catbagan on Unsplash
Trail crisis line workers respond to record number of calls

Responders provided 450,000 minutes of support, helping 30,000 in 2020, a record since 2012

A community forest near Slocan is among the 44 projects in B.C. receiving funds for wildfire mitigation. File photo
Community forests in West Kootenay receive wildfire mitigation grants

Projects in Kaslo, Slocan, Creston, Nakusp and Harrop-Procter are among the recipients

Rossland was ranked in the top five of the most livable places in Canada. Photo: Jim Bailey
Rossland ranks top five for Canada’s most livable city

The survey revealed that one of the top deciding factors when looking for where to move is scenery

Nelson and Trail saw increases in new COVID-19 cases during the week of March 21 to 27. Illustration: BCCDC
Seven new COVID-19 cases in Nelson area, six in Trail

The West Kootenay has mostly been spared new cases in 2021

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Online posts appear to link alleged arsonist to Masonic hall fires in Metro Vancouver

A page with the same name as man charged in the fire reveals interest in multiple conspiracy theories

John Boros, of City of Surrey water operations turns on two underground roadside taps last December - one for potable water and one for emergency services - marking the completion of the long-awaited connection between SFN and the Surrey water supply. (File photo)
Semiahmoo First Nation tap water safe to drink again, as 16-year boil water advisory is lifted

New distribution system, connected to Surrey water supply, passes safety testing

Mohammad Movassaghi, a man who allegedly operated a makeshift nightclub at his Vancouver penthouse, was issued fines against him and his suspected guests totalling more than $17,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
88% of COVID-19 rulebreakers in B.C. haven’t paid their fines, $716K owed

The province is now looking into holding driver’s licence renewals until COVID-19 tickets are paid

Teacher Tim Coy recited Pi to 1,510 digits in a competition at Shawnigan Lake School on March 14, while four students also surpassed 160 digits. (Arden Gill photo)
A mouthful of Pi: B.C. teacher recites 1,510 digits in 18 minutes

Shawnigan Lake’s Tim Coy’s mark is fifth all-time in Canadian rankings, students also impressive

Provincial Sales Tax will be expanded to sweetened carbonated drinks at a rate of seven per cent. (Black Press Media file photo)
Not April Fools: Taxes on sugary drinks, alcohol and streaming services go up today

Tax measures part of delayed 2020 budget decision by B.C. NDP government

London Drugs is one of the pharmacy chains participating in the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout for people 55 to 65 years old in the Lower Mainland. (Black Press Media files)
London Drugs denies claims ‘insiders’ got AztraZeneca first; says it had no advance warning

London Drugs had three pharmacies involved in the rollout out of the total 150 that received vaccines

Whale watchers spotted a rarely seen orca known as ‘Chainsaw’ in the Haro Strait March 29. (Photo by April Ryan, Maya’s Legacy Whale Watching/PWWA)
VIDEO: Rarely seen orca known as ‘Chainsaw’ spotted off Victoria’s coast

Chainsaw is known for his jagged dorsal fin

(Black Press file photo)
FINLAYSON: Where does the money come from? The B.C. government’s top revenue sources

Governments around the world have taken on mountains of debt during the pandemic to support the economy

Most Read