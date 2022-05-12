Tuesday’s event provides an opportunity to meet local service providers who are working to end gender based violence and to support victims of sexual and domestic abuse. VAWIR thanks Ferraro Foods for donating space and lunch supplies for The Clothesline Project.

Tuesday’s event provides an opportunity to meet local service providers who are working to end gender based violence and to support victims of sexual and domestic abuse. VAWIR thanks Ferraro Foods for donating space and lunch supplies for The Clothesline Project.

Community invited to Clothesline Project event in Trail, Tuesday

T-shirts bearing anti-violence messages and local service providers will attend

Trail Violence Against Women In Relationships (VAWIR) Committee is holding its annual Clothesline Project Display on Tuesday, May 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trail Ferraro Foods near the store entrance.

The event includes a free hot dog lunch, a display of colourful, thought provoking T-shirts bearing anti-violence messages and an opportunity to meet local service providers who are working to end gender based violence and to support victims of sexual and domestic abuse.

The idea for the Clothesline Project originated 32 years ago in the U.S. The movement has since spread across North America and around the world from Australia to Africa to the Middle East.

“The concept was based on laundry traditionally being women’s work. In close knit communities, this task gave women the opportunity to talk and to tell each other their stories of domestic abuse while hanging out the wash,” Trail organizers explain.

“Through the focus of the Clothesline Project, women can now tell their stories in their own unique way by drawing and writing messages on T-shirts which are then hung up for the community to see and to learn.”

In Canada, domestic abuse and violence against women remain a serious concern with one out of three women experiencing intimate partner violence at some time in their adult lives.

Every six days, a woman in Canada is killed by her intimate partner.

VAWIR emphasizes that disturbing reports of sexual violence and harassment on college and university campuses are ongoing as well as in public schools, and reports of domestic abuse escalated during the pandemic.

Let’s talk about coercive control:

Many think of domestic abuse in terms of a victim being physically harmed, but the term “coercive control” incorporates many abusive behaviours that are just as damaging and often precede physical violence, but are not, to date, criminal offences under Canadian law.

Increasingly, the concept of “coercive control” is being used to describe a pattern of behaviours by a current or former partner or family member that causes the victim to fear they will be physically harmed, causes their mental health to decline or causes the victim such alarm or distress that there is a substantial adverse effect on their day-to-day activities, such as work, school or their ability to take care of children.

There have been some attempts to have “coercive control” added to the Canadian Criminal Code, such as has already happened in Scotland, France, Ireland, and some American states, but progress is slow.

About Trail VAWIR:

The Trail Area VAWIR Inter-Agency Committee, organizers of the May 17 event, is made up of representatives from RCMP Victim Services, Mental Health and Substance Use Services, the Mental Health Club House, Ministry of Children and Family Development, RCMP and several Trail FAIR programs. The latter include the WINS Transition House, Stop the Violence Counselling, Community Based Victim Services and the PEACE and SAIP programs which provide counselling for children who have either witnessed domestic abuse or experienced sexual abuse.

City of Traildomestic violence

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Kootenay Savings foundation contributes $10,000 on Giving Day
Next story
Small flock in Comox Valley is B.C.’s 7th to test positive for avian influenza

Just Posted

For 50+ years in May, until the pandemic hit in 2020, Silver City Days has drawn large crowds to downtown streets. Midway rides, like this one from the ’80s called ‘Ring of Fire,’ have always been a thrilling attraction. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Silver City version of ‘Ring of Fire’

Reg Stone Park, located at 19 Ritchie Ave., Tadanac. Photo: Waymarking.com
Trail council advances green project, awards park contract

A fossil is shown at the Burgess Shale near Field, B.C. in this August 2012 photo. The Burgess Shale in Yoho National Park was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1981. A Quebec resident has been fined $20,000 for taking 45 fossils from three national parks in the Rocky Mountains, including the internationally known fossil site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel
Parks Canada recovers 45 fossils stolen from Burgess Shale, levies $20,000 fine

Tuesday’s event provides an opportunity to meet local service providers who are working to end gender based violence and to support victims of sexual and domestic abuse. VAWIR thanks Ferraro Foods for donating space and lunch supplies for The Clothesline Project.
Community invited to Clothesline Project event in Trail, Tuesday