Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald speaks during a news conference in Kamloops, BC., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Archibald says any federal compensation paid to Indigenous children removed from their homes would be a recognition of the harms that were caused, but does not represent justice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald speaks during a news conference in Kamloops, BC., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Archibald says any federal compensation paid to Indigenous children removed from their homes would be a recognition of the harms that were caused, but does not represent justice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Compensation for Indigenous children removed from homes not justice, says AFN chief

But compensation settlement could signal government is on the path towards ending discrimination

Assembly of First Nations Chief RoseAnne Archibald says any federal compensation paid to Indigenous children removed from their homes would be a recognition of the harms that were caused, but does not make amends for the damage done in the process.

Archibald says compensation does not equate to justice.

But the national chief says a compensation settlement would signal the government is on the path toward that goal as well as ending discrimination against First Nations children.

The government filed notice it plans to appeal a Federal Court ruling upholding orders for Ottawa to pay compensation to the children, but the parties have agreed to start talks Monday in hopes they can reach a financial settlement outside of court.

The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal found Ottawa discriminated against First Nations children by knowingly underfunding child and family services for those living on reserve.

Archibald says she could not discuss in-depth details of the impending talks, which are scheduled to continue until December, but did not dispute the tribunal’s statement that the children were eligible for $40,000 in federal compensation.

In a joint statement Friday after the appeal was filed, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller and Justice Minister David Lametti said the parties “have agreed to pause litigation” on the tribunal’s decision.

READ MORE: ‘You cannot just raise the flags and replace it with nothing’: AFN national chief

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Indigenous

Previous story
Nature Conservancy says some spooky species get unfair bad rap at Halloween time
Next story
Quebec City honours victims on first anniversary of deadly sword attack

Just Posted

The Victoria Street Bridge connects Trail’s eastside to its westside. Photo: City of Trail HO/Lower Columbia Tourism
Expect a traffic delay at Trail bridge this week

Webster Elementary School’s students and staff collected food items for the local food banks as a part of their Halloween For Hunger campaign and school-wide goal of gratitude. Photo: Submitted
Sweet students at Warfield school help out local food banks

Saturday, Oct. 23, a Trail RCMP officer responded to a complaint about a 67-year-old Trail woman who assaulted an employee inside a facility located in the 2900 block of Laburnum Drive. Photo: Hester Qiang on Unsplash
Trail police track down suspect in alleged assault

Trail Smoke Eaters goalie Evan Fradette made 35 saves in a 3-1 win over the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday at Trail Memorial Centre. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail Smoke Eaters win back-to-back over Clippers and Wild