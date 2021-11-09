Three dead mule deer were found near Castlegar. Black Press file photo

Three dead mule deer were found near Castlegar. Black Press file photo

Conservation officers investigating killing of 3 mule deer near Castlegar

Three dead does were found in a clear cut

The West Kootenay Conservation Officer Service is investigating the killing of three mule deer does in the Bulldog Mountain area outside of Castlegar.

The deer were found dead in a clear-cut area approximately 21 km up the Bulldog Forest Service Road near the Paulson Summit.

Conservation officers believe the deer were killed within the last few weeks.

They report nothing was removed from the deer.

There is no open season for mule deer does in the West Kootenay.

Anyone with information is asked to call the COS Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1 877 952 7277.

READ MORE: 3 B.C. RCMP officers sent to hospital after logs topple onto cruisers


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarConservationWildlife

Previous story
B.C. defends COVID rapid testing program as more than a million kits sit in storage
Next story
B.C. reports 500 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 5 deaths

Just Posted

(Trail Times file photo)
Driver of stolen pickup causes three-vehicle crash in Trail Gulch

RCMP logo
Police ask for help to local Rossland man

Three dead mule deer were found near Castlegar. Black Press file photo
Conservation officers investigating killing of 3 mule deer near Castlegar

KBRH Health Foundation will purchase a new pulmonary function testing system with help from TB Vets. Photo: TB Vets
TB Vets fund new pulmonary equipment for Kootenay Boundary