Convoy to honour tow truck driver killed while working near Castlegar

Tow trucks and emergency vehicles will drive down Columbia Ave Saturday in memory of Wayne Kernachan

Wayne Kernachan will be honoured with a fitting tribute Saturday, as tow trucks and emergency vehicles form a convoy on their way to his celebration of life.

Kernachan was a tow truck operator who died after he was struck by a vehicle near Castlegar last weekend.

PREVIOUS: Police seek witnesses to fatal weekend accident

The RCMP are still investigating the incident and are asking for witnesses to come forward.

The convoy will begin at the Castlegar Community Complex at 1:30 p.m. and make its way down Columbia Avenue.

Organizers are expecting anywhere from 25 to 45 vehicles to participate. They also plan to use the event to spread the “Slow Down, Move Over” message to drivers approaching emergency road crews.