Cougar spotted twice on Columbia and Western Trail near Castlegar

Cyclists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid using section of the trail in meantime

The cougar was spotted on two separate occasions on April 16. Photo courtesy of Columbia and Western Trail Facebook page

People are being asked not to walk or cycle along a section of the Western and Columbia Trail between Coykendalh and Bulldog Tunnel after a cougar was spotted on two separate occasions on Thursday.

According to a post on the trail’s Facebook page, a motorist first spotted the cougar in the morning between five and seven kilometres east of the Bulldog Tunnel. A second motorist also spotted the cougar in the same area in the afternoon.

The cougar is a large adult male and wasn’t scared scared off by the vehicles during the surprise encounters.

A cougar was also spotted roaming along the trail closer to Castlegar earlier this month. It’s not known if it’s the same cougar spotted on the trail on April 16.

Motorists are being asked to be extremely careful if they decide to use the trail at this time.

The Western and Columbia Trail is 162 kilometres long and connects the communities of Midway and Castlegar in southern B.C.

