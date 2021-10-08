A COVID-19 exposure has been reported at Robson Community School. Photo: Google Street View

COVID-19 exposures reported at two Castlegar schools

There have been COVID exposures at 11 West Kootenay schools in recent weeks

Interior Health is reporting COVID-19 exposures at two Castlegar schools.

Exposures occurred at Kinnaird Elementary School on Sept. 24 and at Robson Community School on Sept. 27, 28 and 29.

While the health authority lists exposures, it does not include any details of those exposures such as the number of people, the particular class or if it was a student or staff involved in the exposure.

So far COVID-19 exposures have been reported at 11 West Kootenay schools — four schools in Trail, two in Castlegar, two in Creston, one in Slocan, one in New Denver and one in Crescent Valley.

Masks became mandatory for all students in kindergarten through grade 12 on Oct. 4.

