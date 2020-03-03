COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus

Washing your hands frequently and staying home when you’re feeling ill is more effective than facemasks in controlling the spread of a virus. (Black Press Media file)

With new novel Coronavirus cases emerging all over the world, health officials are urging residents to take precautionary measures to prevent more individuals from getting sick.

The Canadian Press

