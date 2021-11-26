Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)

COVID-19 variant prompts ban on travellers from southern Africa

Currently there are no direct flights from South Africa to Canada

Canada has banned visitors from southern Africa after the discovery of a new variant of concern in the region.

The new variant, deemed Omicron, first emerged in South Africa and coincided with a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in that region in recent weeks, according to the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile Global Affairs will issue an advisory to discourage non-essential travel to South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Currently there are no direct flights from South Africa to Canada.

Opposition parties and provincial premiers have called for strict border measures to prevent cases of the potentially dangerous new variant from being imported into Canada.

More to come.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
‘It almost killed me’: B.C. trucker on a long road to recovery from COVID-19
Next story
Cargo safe after vessel runs aground during strong winds in Prince Rupert Harbour

Just Posted

L-R: Danielle Peet, Annick de Goede, and Tamara Boden are making the holiday season a little brighter for Greater Trail families by creating Adopt a Family for the Holidays program. Photo: Jim Bailey
Adopt a Family, a special Christmas gift

The Beasley Fire Department stands in for Santa’s sleigh at Taghum Hall. Photo: Submitted
Celebrate the holidays at Taghum Hall

Cranbrook Bucks forward and Nelson native Noah Quinn is seen here signing his commitment papers to Bemidji State University. Photo: Submitted
Cranbrook Bucks forward Noah Quinn commits to NCAA Div 1 school

“There is a distinct border around community, that line is the line of marginalization,” writes Austin Hager.
Natural disasters in B.C., and the opiate epidemic