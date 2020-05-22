Social distancing being the current practice, Couns. Jim Elford accepted a cheque from Creston Community Forest chair John Chisamore (centre) on Friday while Mayor Ron Toyota looked on. The CCF donation is part of its $75,000 commitment for the mitigation of the Crawford Hill water reservoir site. Lorne Eckersley photo

Creston Community Forest backs restoration plan

Board donates $75,000 to the project

The mitigation of the old and now unused open water reservoirs on Crawford Hill got a major boost last week from Creston Community Forest, which has evolved into a major promoter of outdoor recreation in recent years.

CCF board chair John Chisamore announced a contribution of $75,000 as the Town of Creston works “to create a public (community) space for the enjoyment of the general public on a portion of the property.”

Mitigation of the site will mean restoring portions of the property to a more natural state and converting the old reservoirs into small ecosystems, such as marshes. A large bat house on the site will help reduce the mosquito population, Couns. Jim Elford said after accepting part of the CCF contribution on behalf of the Town of Creston.

Chisamore said the donation is part of a greater effort by the CCF to create outdoor recreation and educational facilities like walking paths and outdoor education opportunities.

“The Corporation supports the environmental improvements of the (mitigation) project and wishes to ensure that sufficient funds are available to complete the project,” he said.

Elford, who serves as the Town Council representative to the CCF, credits the Forest Corporation’s board and staff for its efforts to diversify and play a greater role, not just in logging, but in other areas as well.

“CCF did an amazing job in Canyon,” he said. A truly sustainable logging operation involved taking out half of the merchantable timber, then replanting, is now complete.

“Then in 25 or 30 years we can go in and log the half that was left, and there will me maturing trees well on their way to being ready to log in another generation,” Chisamore said.

Fuel management was a major focus in Canyon as well, with dense forests being opened up to reduce the fire hazard for nearby residences. Canyon is also home to several CCF trails, including Thompson Rim, Rotary and Pack Trails, with the addition of more connector trails now in the planning stages.

“Fuel mitigation is the process of reducing this heightened risk of intense wildfires by removing an appropriate amount of fuel (excess woody debris, fallen trees, dead standing trees – anything that can and will burn in a wildfire!) from a particular stand,” according to the CCF web site.

“The end result is a fire-resilient forest that acts as a barrier to subsequent fire spread. The amount and type of fuel that is removed is entirely dependent on site-specific conditions, however, the resulting forest has been treated such that only low intensity surface fires are produced within any ignition event.

“The implementation of fuel mitigation within what is known as the Wildland Urban Interface is becoming increasingly prevalent within communities across BC.”

On Goat (Arrow) Mountain, a major fuel mitigation effort is now in its second year, with underbrush and deadfalls, along with some timber, being cleared along the forest service road. Like Canyon, the intention is to reduce fuel for fires in order to protect residences, this time in the Town of Creston, as well as Lakeview-Arrow Creek and Erickson. Several local contractors have been kept busy doing the work, which also included cable logging on some steeper slopes.

Working under the direction of Forest Manager Daniel Gratton and Registered Forest Technician Kelsey Syfchuck, CCF has a clear mandate: to manage forest resources for long-term community benefit; to operate the community forest as a viable forestry enterprise;

to educate the public on the community forest and the management of Creston’s forest resources; to enhance partnerships with local First Nations and to develop a timber harvesting schedule for the next 5-10 years.

“It doesn’t seem so long ago that a regional director wanted to give the Community Forest Corporation away,” Mayor Ron Toyota said. “That would have been a great loss for our community, given the success it has had in becoming economically viable while playing a huge role in safety and recreation for our residents.”

For more information about the CCF, visit http://crestoncommunityforest.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules
Next story
Premier says B.C. legislature could look like ‘Hollywood Squares’ next month

Just Posted

Morning start: Rossland is named after this person

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Friday, May 22

‘Bigger is not always better’ says Canadian cattle farmer

Letter to the Editor from Fred Tait, Vickie Burns, MB

Creston Community Forest backs restoration plan

Board donates $75,000 to the project

Waneta Trail Sunrise Rotarians pitch in

The club has donated sanitizer, masks to frontline workers

Horoscopes for the week

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June

As businesses reopen, province to still put more money in pockets of the lowest paid workers as planned

RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope

Two charged after alleged car-jacking, shoplifting and high speed driving from Alberta to Hope, B.C.

VIDEO: Brief tornado tears through Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Footage captures moment trampoline is lifted and dropped down the street

B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

RCMP have had to follow up with more than 2,000 home visits to ensure COVID-19 law being followed

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

B.C. records 12 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

One positive test at Agassiz federal correction facility

Canadians’ frustration mounts over lack of refunds for flights cancelled during pandemic

A trio of petitions with more than 77,000 signatures are calling for full refunds to be implemented

Vernon turtle survives ‘cowardly attack’

Wildlife expert says painted turtle is lucky to be alive and will be transported to a sanctuary

Most Read