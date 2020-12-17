Wayne Gilmore, a school bus driver for Yaqan Nukiy School, said that not a day goes by where a driver doesn’t run through his stop sign or lights. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Wayne Gilmore, a school bus driver for Yaqan Nukiy School, said that not a day goes by where a driver doesn’t run through his stop sign or lights. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Creston School Bus Drivers express concerns over safety of children, reckless drivers

“Someone’s child is going to end up dead.”

More than a handful of Creston school bus drivers are calling for more police presence in bus zones during school pick-up and drop-off hours, highlighting growing concerns over the safety of children and an increase in drivers not respecting busses with their lights flashing.

Wayne Gilmore, a school bus driver for Yaqan Nukiy School, said that not a day goes by where a driver doesn’t run through his stop sign or lights.

He said that this past school year has been the worst he’s seen in terms of drivers not obeying the law, noting that he reported five incidents to the police on the first day of classes.

“Someone’s child is going to end up dead,” said Gilmore.

He gave an example of a driver shrugging him off after driving through his stop sign and lights as a child was getting off the bus.

“She drove out and right around in front of the bus, right under the stop sign. I’ve got my hand out, blowing the horn, waving out the window,” he said. “She stops, opens her window, looks at me, shrugs and drives away.”

School District 8 bus driver Barb Clemens said that incidents like that are “way too common,” noting that people also drive past her stopped bus every day.

“A person coming around the corner coming at me had no intentions of stopping. No intentions,” said Clemens. “I have a little girl who’s in kindergarten. Her mom actually physically stepped in front to stop him. They almost got into a fistfight.”

Like Gilmore, Clemens said that she’s also concerned that a child will get killed. She said that she’s speaking out now to protect children in the community.

“We’re all trying really hard to work with the public, but they’re not working with us. We feel discouraged,” said Clemens.

Chad Boucher, a bus driver for School District 8, added to Clemens’s comments, saying that bus drivers are also trying to protect themselves from the potential trauma of seeing a child get killed.

“I know myself, I would need time off if I saw a kid die in front of me. I’d be a mess for a long time,” said Boucher.

Betty Gilmore, Wayne’s wife and a bus driver for School District 8, said that she and other bus drivers have stopped reporting drivers who don’t respect the law to the police, arguing that the local RCMP aren’t issuing any real consequences for those who break the law.

“If we report somebody going through the lights, we want them charged. Not a warning. We want them charged,” said Betty.

Similarly, Boucher said that he doesn’t report 75 per cent of drivers who pass his stopped bus.

“Bus drivers are just giving up on dealing with the police because nothing happens. It’s the sad part about it,” he said.

In British Columbia, drivers who pass school busses with their lights flashing and their arm out can face a fine of $368, as well as three driver penalty points.

“Every time a bus driver reports a driver not obeying the stop signals — as long as they have a licence plate — we write a ticket,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP. “Also, if we have a member patrolling at the time the busses are running, we will watch for traffic violations.”

Wayne, however, argued that it’s “damn seldom” that he sees police cars patrolling during school pick-up and drop-off hours.

“The only way we can get change to happen is if they start hitting people in their pockets and three points on their license so their insurance goes up,” said Wayne. “Maybe then the word will get out, but until the police start doing something, somebody is going to get killed.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kootenay Boundary regional district launches Build Energy Smart program

Just Posted

Wayne Gilmore, a school bus driver for Yaqan Nukiy School, said that not a day goes by where a driver doesn’t run through his stop sign or lights. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston School Bus Drivers express concerns over safety of children, reckless drivers

“Someone’s child is going to end up dead.”

Photo: Unsplash
Community helps Light-Up Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Donations were made during Dec. 4 pledge day

Chris Vlanich, president of Trail Kiwanis, and Jocelyn Johnson, volunteer, drew the winners for Ferraro Foods gift certificates. Photo: Submitted
Trail Kiwanis draws Christmas raffle winners

Everyone who bought a Christmas tree from the Kiwanis lot was entered into the draw

The RDKB program is funded by FortisBC through its own BUILTbetter program. Photo: Jesse Orrico on Unsplash
Kootenay Boundary regional district launches Build Energy Smart program

New building energy codes becoming mandatory in 2022

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
UPDATE: 1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

The death, a woman in her 90s, was not tied to any of the ongoing outbreaks in the region

A health care employee receives one of the first COVID-19 injections in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Dec. 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Hospitalized patient total holds steady at 362, 91 in ICU

Dave Brimacombe and Wayward Distillery staff members pictured with mountains of ethanol and sanitizer. Photo supplied
B.C. distillery stuck with a warehouse full of sanitizer

Courtenay’s Wayward Distillery donated about $75,000 worth, now can’t sell enough to cover expenses

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

Cranbrook Hotel then and now
Historic hotel saved from fiery destruction – again

The Cranbrook Hotel is the city’s oldest hotel and one of its oldest buildings.

Most Read