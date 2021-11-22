Crews attend zinc fire at transportation work site in Trail outskirts

The report of a zinc fire came into Kootenay Boundary fire rescue Sunday morning

Firefighters contain a small zinc fire at Trimac’s base in the Waneta industrial area. Photo: Submitted

Regional firefighters attended an industrial fire in the commercial area of Waneta early Sunday.

Captain Grant Tyson, from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, reports 11 members from Station 374 Trail and three firefighters from Station 375 Montrose responded to a zinc fire at Trimac Transportation Services, located in the 9500 block of Highway 22A.

“Regional fire rescue, along with Teck Fire Rescue, responded to the Trimac work site for smouldering zinc product,” he explained. “The minor fire was contained to two zinc storage bins.”

The 9-1-1 came into the fire department at 8:30 a.m. Crews were on scene within 10 minutes.

Tyson says the incident was under control at 1 p.m.



