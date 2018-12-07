Crews quell early-morning fire in Rivervale

Fire confined to garage, one occupant taken to hospital

A Friday morning fire in Rivervale sent one person to the hospital.

One person was taken to hospital after Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue (KBRFR) responded to a fire in Rivervale Friday morning.

The emergency call came in at 7:34 a.m. for a structure fire at 221 2nd Ave in Rivervale.

Ten firefighters from Station 374 in Trail along with one firefighter for Station 372 in Warfield responded.

Crews arrived on scene at 7:41 a.m. and the incident was under control at 8:16 a.m.

According to the KBRFR press release, the fire was confined to the garage with some smoke damage to the attached home.

The cause is currently under investigation by regional fire rescue.

No update was provided on the condition of the occupant taken to the hospital.