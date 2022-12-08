December kicks off with plenty of calls to Trail RCMP

From theft to a discovered cache of street drugs, and a street fight, calls to the Trail RCMP for assistance show no signs of slowing down as the first official day of winter nears (Dec. 21).

Restaurant robbed

A local business was robbed of $150 from a money till after a thief — dressed in a distinctive black jacket— jacked the drive-thru window before grabbing the cash and fleeing.

Dubbed the “Trail Hamburglar,” this crime by an unidentified suspect occurred the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 29, the day that heavy snowfall started to blanket the city.

A frontline Trail RCMP officer responded to the report of a break, enter, and theft from McDonald’s Restaurant located at 799 Victoria Street, in downtown Trail.

Video surveillance captured a man prying opening a drive-thru window and stealing the money from a cash register located inside the building.

Photo from McDonald’s video footage. The robber is wearing a black hooded winter jacket with white piping. To zoom in on the photo visit trailtimes.ca. Photo: Trail RCMP

The suspect appears to be Caucasian and was wearing a black hooded winter jacket with white piping on the sleeves.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Trail RCMP detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigator.

In other distressing news unrelated to the Trail RCMP report, the Castlegar McDonald’s, owned by the same people as Trail McDonald’s, reported in a Facebook post last Friday that someone had stolen their donation box for Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Friday, Dec. 2 was the annual pledge day for the regional hospital in Trail.

Grocery grab

The afternoon of Nov. 29, frontline officers responded to the complaint of a man allegedly stealing food from a business located in the 1000 block of Second Avenue, in East Trail. The RCMP attended and located the man walking across Second Avenue holding a full grocery basket. Upon seeing the police, he fled on foot with the basket.

Officers chased the man through the streets while the suspect attempted to thwart them by throwing sandwiches at his pursuers. Police eventually caught the 28-year old Trail man and placed him under arrest; however, the business declined to proceed with charges after the groceries were returned.

The RCMP discovered that the perpetrator had an outstanding warrant of apprehension under the Mental Health Act. Officers apprehended the man and transported him to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for a medical assessment.

Substance seized

The night of Dec. 2, a frontline Trail and Greater District RCMP officer observed three men travelling westbound on Victoria Street, in Trail, in a vehicle with inoperable tail lights.

The officer detained the vehicle and conducted an investigation roadside. The officer discovered that the driver, a 33-year-old Trail man, allegedly did not possess a valid BC Driver’s Licence. The driver was served a notice of driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for up to seven days.

During the investigation. the officer allegedly spotted drug use paraphernalia inside the vehicle and arrested a passenger, a 40-year-old Trail man, who also had an outstanding warrant of arrest. The officer took the man into custody. During a search subsequent to his arrest, police report they found him in possession of $1,000 cash and several packages of a powdery white substance suspected to be cocaine and fentanyl.

Trail RCMP will forward one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking. The man is slated for a first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on March 2.

Porch pirate

The night of Dec. 3, a frontline RCMP officer received a complaint about the theft of a package from the front porch of a home on Carnation Drive, in Glenmerry.

Photo of man caught on video stealing a package from the front porch of a Glenmerry home. Photo: Trail RCMP

The suspect was caught on surveillance video stealing the package. Trail RCMP request assistance from the public in identifying the suspect. If you recognize the man, police ask you to call the detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigator.

Shovel smackdown

The night of Dec. 3, a RCMP officer responded to a complaint of a consensual fight between two men over an insult and a parking spot in the 900 block of Warren Lane, in Trail.

Police say a 33-year-old man had cleared a parking spot in the snow when an unsuspecting Trail woman parked in his newly cleared stall. The man called the woman the “b-word.” This resulted in her boyfriend, a 28-year-old, exiting his home and engaging his neighbour in a physical fight.

The fight escalated into each man hitting the other once with a snow shovel before a stare down stand-off. The fight ended when the mother of the older man exited her residence and yelled at the two men to stop fighting. The fight ended and the 28-year-old man hugged his neighbour’s mom, and left the scene. No criminal charge will be pursued in this matter.

“Please remember to use words, not snow shovels, to solve your winter blues,” advises Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

City of TrailCrimeRCMP Briefstheft