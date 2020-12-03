Stock photo courtesy Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca.

Stock photo courtesy Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca.

Double-murder trial in case of Cranbrook couple killed adjourned until January

The trial was adjourned following an application from the defence related to COVID-19

A trial has been adjourned until January for two men charged with first degree murder in the case of an innocent couple that was killed in a rural home near Cranbrook a decade ago.

The trial, which is being prosecuted out of Vancovuer, was adjourned following an application from the defence that was related to COVID-19 concerns, according to a spokesperson with the BC Prosecution Service. The application was opposed by the Crown.

A pretrial conference has been scheduled for next week, while the trial is expected to resume on Jan. 4.

Trial proceedings began in October, after being delayed for six months due to the onset of the pandemic.

Colin Correia and Sheldon Hunter are accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jeffrey Taylor and Leanne MacFarlane, who were killed at a home outside Cranbrook in a horrific case of mistaken identity ten years ago.

Both Correia and Hunter were arrested by law enforcement days apart in Alberta two years ago.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Crash victims’ families told approval of 737 Max by Transport Canada looks ‘imminent’
Next story
Update: Interior Health reports 66 new COVID-19 infections, 4 in ICU

Just Posted

There are few details but neighbours a Second Avenue house in Chilliwack say a huge police presence descended on the home after shots were heard. (File photo)
Robson search warrant yields fentanyl and weapons

Search warrant was part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation

The City of Trail and its unionized workers came to a contract agreement last week. Photo: Jim Bailey
City of Trail and union employees ratify contract

City of Trail agrees to four year contract with CUPE Local 2087

Midway RCMP’s Cpl. Phil Peters spoke at Greenwood’s city council meeting Monday, Nov. 23. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Good Samaritan helped Kootenay police nab, rescue suspect which drew armed forces response

Midway RCMP said a Good Samaritan helped track the suspect, then brought the arresting officer dry socks

Greater Trail hospice has provided compassionate care to this area for years. Photo: Roman Kraft on Unsplash
Keep striving for B.C. hospice services

Letter from Ev Moorhouse, Trail

Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre extend holiday swim times.
Trail aquatic centre extends swim times

Residents must call ahead to book a time with the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre staff

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

(www.pikrepo.com)
UPDATE: Outdoor and indoor adult team sports banned as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

A coal-fired power plant seen through dense smog from the window of an electric bullet train south of Beijing, December 2016. China has continued to increase thermal coal production and power generation, adding to greenhouse gas emissions that are already the world’s largest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
LNG featured at B.C. energy industry, climate change conference

Hydrogen, nuclear, carbon capture needed for Canada’s net-zero goal

People line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 vaccine approval could be days away as pressures mount on health-care system

Many health officials in regions across the country have reported increasing pressures on hospitals

Stock photo courtesy Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca.
Double-murder trial in case of Cranbrook couple killed adjourned until January

The trial was adjourned following an application from the defence related to COVID-19

(Needpix.com)
Pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ concerns for B.C. children and youth with special needs: report

Pandemic worsened an already patchwork system, representative says

(stock photo)
Josh Dueck named Team Canada chef de mission for 2022 Beijing Paralympics

Dueck, who was born in Kimberley, has a long career in international competition as a sit-skier.

(News Bulletin file photo)
Nanaimo RCMP allegedly find 50 baggies of meth hidden in suspect’s underwear

Police seize weapons, cash and drugs

Janet Austin, the lieutenant-governor of British Columbia, not seen, swears in Premier John Horgan during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Horgan says he will look to fill gaps in the federal government’s sick-pay benefits program aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. premier says province prepared to patch holes in new federal sick-pay benefits

Horgan said workers should not be denied pay when they are preventing COVID-19’s spread

Most Read