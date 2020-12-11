One of Trail’s homeless hunkers down in a back alley with only a tarp for shelter. Photo: Jim Bailey

One of Trail’s homeless hunkers down in a back alley with only a tarp for shelter. Photo: Jim Bailey

Downtown safety concerns grow for Trail citizens group

Trail citizens relieved that rezoning application for downtown shelter withdrawn

A local safety advocates group was not happy with the proposed site of a Trail homeless shelter.

The Concerned Trail Citizens (CTC) group is relieved to hear that Career Development Services (CDS) and BC Housing had pulled its rezoning application with the city to create a homeless shelter in a vacant building across from the Charles Bailey Theatre.

CDS manager Sheila Adcock told the Trail Times that they wanted to ensure they could secure funding before going through with the application for rezoning.

“There was a concern with the process of having a community consultation about a possible location before there was confirmed funding to operate a year round shelter,” said Adcock.

Related read: Concerned citizens meet with Trail RCMP

Related read: Trail your-round shelter put on hold

In response, CTC advocates met with the Times on Dec. 2 to voice their opposition, not necessarily to the creation of a homeless shelter, but more so to the proposed location.

“We continue to be very concerned in regards to the safety, theft and overall quality of life in Greater Trail,” said advocate John D’Arcangelo. “In particular downtown Trail.

“We’re involved in the recent situation where the shelter was looking at buying the property at 1506 Cedar Ave., and we were very concerned about that and pleased to see it’s not going there, at least at the moment, because that is definitely not the place for it.”

While the group agrees that there is a dire need for a homeless facility with 24/7 care, the CTC doesn’t believe the building across from the Trail Community and Arts Building, which houses Selkirk College, Trail Gymnastics Club, the VISAC Gallery, and Charles Bailey Theatre, is the right location.

“It’s a prominent area in town, right in the heart of your theatre and commercial banks there, so we were pleased to see that did not happen.”

CTC is particularly alarmed with the number of homeless and open drug use in the downtown core, in spite of efforts to increase RCMP and security patrols.

Seniors advocate Margaret Crawford says that several times she has encountered adults in the process of using drugs in enclosed bank machine areas.

Crawford told the Times that a simple shelter won’t help the homeless, rather, Trail desperately needs a proper facility where round-the-clock mental-health support is given.

“We need more mental health workers and we need them to be present, when they need them most, which is probably after hours, but they need them all the time, 24-7.”

D’Arcangelo concurs adding that it is also adversely affecting downtown businesses and the families that normally frequent them.

“They are on the streets right now, and there’s been a negative effect on businesses, and a lot of people I know, not just seniors,” said D’Arcangelo. “They will not go downtown alone, they are afraid to go downtown alone and younger families say there is no way they will send their kids downtown alone.”

CTC says it would be in the best interests of the City of Trail and Career Development Services to locate the shelter outside of the downtown core.

When asked which neighbourhood the shelter should be relocated to? CTC offered an alternative.

Terry Brennen, a Psychotherapist with a specialty in addiction, suggested the shelter be moved to a more rural location, like the area between Fruitvale and Salmo. He said it was critical that the ‘four pillars of drug addiction’ – harm reduction, prevention, treatment and enforcement – be implemented.

“You have to have the four pillars working, and you have to have the resources to run the property, and have the properly trained people.”

CTC advocate and businessman Gord Fischer suggests the problem can and should be addressed immediately by the province and respective municipalities.

“Every community in B.C. has this, so clearly it is a provincial or even federal problem,” said Fischer. “To have 150 communities fighting the same problem with no real meat or potatoes from the governing bodies is a real slap in the face to the tax payers, to everybody.

“In its simplest form we are enabling bad behaviour … I’m not saying incarceration is the solution, but there are solutions out there that need deep thought, deep study and lots of money, and downtown anywhere is not the solution.”


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trailhomeless housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dr. Bonnie Henry denies ‘constant condescension’ to faith community

Just Posted

One of Trail’s homeless hunkers down in a back alley with only a tarp for shelter. Photo: Jim Bailey
Downtown safety concerns grow for Trail citizens group

Trail citizens relieved that rezoning application for downtown shelter withdrawn

Vees goalkeeper Yaniv Perets stands watch while Tyler Ho takes the puck around the back of the net in the last game of the Okanagan Cup’s round robin stage on Nov. 7. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton could be the ‘hub-city’ for a potential BCHL bubble

Seventeen teams would stay and play all their games in the South Okanagan

Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie is calling for more in-community supports. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. Seniors Advocate issues snapshot on the well-being of seniors

Isobel Mackenzie releases update of the Long-Term Care Quick Facts Directory & senior services report

If your opposed wearing a mask, just whose rights are you trampling on? Photo: Pixabay
Guest Column: On rights, freedoms, and wearing masks

The Charter guarantees our rights and freedoms ‘only to such reasonable limits prescribed by law’

This map covers numbers from January to Nov. 30. A separate map showing additional numbers between Nov. 30 and Dec. 10 is linked in the story. Map: BC Centre for Disease Control
Seventy-one cases of COVID-19 to Nov. 30 in Nelson, Castlegar and Trail

New data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows numbers of cases for local areas

ICU nurse Sophie Gabiniewicz takes a rest in one of the staffing rooms during her shift at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Friday, December 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health workers report burnout amid second wave, ask public to obey health rules

News this week that a vaccine is on its way means there is a light at the end of the tunnel

The Illecillewaet Glacier, near Revelstoke in Glacier National Park was one of the glaciers studied. (Submitted)
Study finds glaciers in Columbia River valley 38 per cent thicker than expected

New study also predicts most glaciers will disappear from the basin within 80 years

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. attorney general relays money laundering inquiry concerns to federal counterpart

Austin Cullen expressed disappointment with Canada’s approach to the inquiry

Canadian dollar coins or loonies are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Statistics Canada says Canadian households owed an average of $1.71 for every dollar of disposable income in the third quarter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Household debt now $1.77 for every $1 in disposable income, StatCan says

The ratio was still below the $1.81 seen in the fourth quarter of 2019

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer guilty of slamming handcuffed woman face-first into floor

Const. Alex Dunn, 34, was convicted in the assault of Dalia Kafi at an arrest processing unit in 2017

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix during a COVID-19 update. (B.C. government)
Dr. Bonnie Henry denies ‘constant condescension’ to faith community

‘It’s not condescension, it’s gratitude,’ Health Minister Dix tells Reverend Dyck

McKinney Place now has 40 cases since the outbreak began on Sunday. (photo of McKinney Place taken in winter)
40 cases in five days at South Okanagan long-term care facility

Staffing levels held despite 13 infected, says IH

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Real results only for those who register with health number

Robin Round, owner of the Valley’s Botanical Bliss Products, said the province’s decision to bar vendors selling non-food products from outdoor markets as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic is crushing her business, and others as well. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Non-food vendors ‘destroyed’ by banishment from B.C. farmers’ markets

‘They are…discriminating against the smallest of B.C. businesses under the guise of protecting us’

Most Read