Drive-in movie theatre screen blown down in Ootischenia

Three vehicles were damaged by the sign. Photo: Ken Ascough
The sign has been cordoned off. Photo: Ken Ascough

The old drive-in movie theatre screen at the Kootenay River Mobile Home Park in Ootischenia is no more.

The screen blew down onto the Kootenay River RV Park’s property during a massive windstorm on Saturday’s at around 6 p.m.

“My co-worker was working in a neighbouring site at the time and she watched it fall,” said Victoria Peebles of the RV Park. “She said one big gust of wind suddenly came and knocked it all down onto the ground.”

While three vehicles were damaged during the incident, Peebles said luckily no one was injured.

It could’ve damaged mobile homes if it had fallen the opposite way.

Peebles said the the owner of the mobile home park had a safety inspection done on the sign a few years ago, which didn’t show any immediate safety concerns.

RV Park staff have tried to contact the mobile home park owner to help clean up the mess.

While the downed screen has been cordoned off with tape, people are still allowed to enter the RV park to view it as long as they’re 18 or older.

The Sunset Drive-in theatre operated from 1969 to 1986 and had a capacity of about 500 cars.

Castlegar News has also reached out to the owner of the Kootenay River Mobile Home Park for comment.

READ MORE: Drive-in theatre proposed for Grand Forks

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Theater

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens
Next story
Modified Canada Day celebrations set to occur in Rossland

Just Posted

Update: Motorcycle crash sends two to hospital

A pair of motorcycles collided at the intersection of Hwy 3B and Marcolin Drive on Monday

COS urges residents to be safe and keep wildlife wild in Greater Trail

Wildlife encounters on the upswing in Greater Trail, fines pending for open wildlife attractants

Former Kootenay MLA Ed Conroy passes at 73

Ed Conroy was first elected to the BC Legislature as the NDP MLA for Rossland-Trail in 1991

Modified Canada Day celebrations set to occur in Rossland

Residents will be treated to a scavenger hunt, crafts activities at museum and fireworks display

Drive-in movie theatre screen blown down in Ootischenia

The old Sunset Drive-in screen blew down during a windstorm last Saturday

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

West Kootenay logging blockader files police complaint, is sued by company

Jessica Ogden had multiple confrontations with RCMP and with loggers in 2019

Thriller Queen: Nelson’s Roz Nay gets personal in Hurry Home

Nay’s new novel launches July 7

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

Most Read