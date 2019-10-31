Lidia Ramos, 15, was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in March 2016 in Mission. The driver has now been sentenced.

Driver receives $1,500 fine for 2016 B.C. crash that killed girl, 15

Jacob Blanthorne initially faced 2 criminal offences for collision in Mission

The driver of a car that was involved in a crash in Mission that killed a 15-year-old Langley girl in 2016 has escaped jail time.

Jacob Ross Blanthorne, 24, of Langley received a $1,500 fine on Wednesday in Abbotsford provincial court after previously pleading guilty to the lesser non-criminal charge of driving without due care and attention.

He was initially charged with the criminal offences of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The crash in the early morning of March 5, 2016 on Burma Road in Mission claimed the life of Lidia Ramos, 15.

Police at the time said it appeared that Blanthorne lost control on the slick turns as he and three others were coming back from a bonfire party off a logging road during a heavy rainstorm.

The 1999 Nissan Sentra slid 15 feet down an embankment and came to rest on its passenger side with the roof against a tree, police said at the time.

Ramos, who was in the backseat of the vehicle, died at the scene. The 16-year-old Langley boy sitting beside her was critically injured, but survived.

The driver and the front-seat passenger, a 19-year-old from Surrey, were taken to hospital with upper-body injuries and were released.

Mission RCMP said at the time that speed was believed to be a factor in the crash.

Ramos, a Grade 10 Brookswood Secondary student, was one of six children in her family. She would have celebrated her 16th birthday within days of the crash.

Black Press is awaiting comment from Ramos’ mother, Angela, who was present at yesterday’s sentencing.

