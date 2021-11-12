Kootenay Boundary fire and rescue

Dump truck leaks fuel through downtown Trail

Trail fire crew called out to fuel spill from Rossland Ave. across Victoria St. bridge on Wednesday

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue were called to a diesel fuel spill in downtown Trail on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

At around 5 p.m. six first responders from Station 374 in Trail attended a dump truck that had spilled diesel fuel driving east down Rossland Ave. and across the Victoria St. bridge, along Second Ave. and up to Fourth and Park.

KBRFR chief Dan Derby said that the City of Trail, a highway contractor and SPL also responded to the call to mitigate the spill with sand, while firefighters plugged the leak in the dump truck’s saddle tank.

The incident was under control by 5:23 p.m.

sports@trailtimes.ca
