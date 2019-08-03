(Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash)

Electoral Area ‘A’ residents asked for insight on climate change

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary survey is open until August 30

The Columbia Basin Rural Development Institute (RDI) at Selkirk College is conducting research on behalf of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) to help local government better understand how prepared local residents are for the impacts of climate change.

Residents of RDKB Electoral Area ‘A’ are invited to complete a short survey about backyard food production and emergency preparedness at https://jointheconversation.rdkb.com.

The survey will remain open until August 30, 2019.

Results from the survey will provide data to measure and assess the status of two important indicators of climate adaptation specific to RDKB residents – local food security and emergency preparedness.

Growing food in backyards is an important aspect of self-sufficiency and local food security. Having an emergency preparedness kit is an effective way to ensure basic supplies and important documents are together and ready to go in case of an emergency due to climate-affected events such as forest fires or floods.

“This information will help us get a snapshot in our region that shows the level of local backyard food production and self-sufficiency and the level of emergency preparedness in Area ‘A’,” said Janine Dougall, General Manager of Environmental Services with the RDKB.

“Once we have more data from the research the RDI is doing for us, we can plan next steps to help residents become more resilient to the impacts of climate change.”

In addition to completing the Area ‘A’ Climate Adaptation Project through the RDI at Selkirk College, the RDKB is now recognized as having achieved Level 3 – Accelerating Progress on Charter Commitments in the Green Communities Committee Climate Action Recognition Program, and is working to toward a longer term goal of achieving Level 4 – Carbon Neutrality.

~ The RDKB serves more than 31,000 residents in eight incorporated municipalities and five unincorporated electoral areas. The district stretches across 8,200 square kilometres from Champion Lakes in the east all the way to Big White in the west. Services include recreation and culture, planning, building inspection, environmental programs, economic development and public safety services for fire and other emergencies.

Previous story
Officials work with B.C. prison on communication after inmate escape

Just Posted

Electoral Area ‘A’ residents asked for insight on climate change

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary survey is open until August 30

Montrose moves to ban ‘sea cans’

Public hearing before village council, Tuesday

West Kootenay Orioles capture Washington State ‘A’ championship

West Kootenay Orioles make history, beat Hanford to claim the Washington Legion ‘A’ title

Women’s team wins Nelson bocce tournament for 1st time

Liz Burke and Anna Barth won the 31st annual Maglio Bocce Tournament

Don’t ‘hijack the process’: South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates fire back

Conservative candidate Helena Konanz issued a challenge to the other candidates in the riding

‘Not criminally responsible’ ruling possible for man accused of killing B.C. cop

If Oscar Arfmann is convicted, lawyers will make submissions on his mental state

Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod remain at large after being named murder suspects on July 23

Police considerfoul play in disappearance of B.C. men near Spences Bridge

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Man sues police for wrongful arrest in hunt for Surrey transit cop shooting suspect

Vancouver man’s lawsuit claims police mistook him for suspect, assaulted him

Officials work with B.C. prison on communication after inmate escape

Residents near William Head prison concerned about time between escape and public alert

Thieves blare death metal, do laundry after breaking into B.C. couple’s Airbnb

They didn’t leave the Edmonton suite before writing a note to the visiting Vancouver Island couple

B.C. Liberal MLA leaves caucus as donation examined

Kelowna’s Ben Stewart ‘confident there is no wrongdoing’

Man in Deadpool mask steals drink and toy from B.C. gas station

Kelowna K9 unit responds to incident, suspect at large

89-year-old machete attack victim continues to recover in Vancouver Island hospital

Bob Plumb likely to lose sight in his left eye after assault in Courtenay

Most Read