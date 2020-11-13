Engine sparks fire in Fruitvale workshop

A house fire in Fruitvale on Thursday afternoon drew 14 regional firefighters to the property, located in the 2200-block of Highway 3B.

The home owner was working on a vehicle in his shop, when the engine compartment caught fire and extended to the outbuilding, reports Glen Gallamore, deputy chief for the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue.

“First arriving crews were able to knock down the fire quickly, and minimized damage to the shop area,” Gallamore said.

He reminds the public to give right-of-way to emergency vehicles.

In all a crew of seven firefighters attended from Station 374 Trail, four from Montrose, and three from Station 376 Fruitvale.

The emergency call was taken just before 2 p.m., the team arrived in roughly 10 minutes.

The incident is listed as under control within a half hour (2:27 p.m.).



