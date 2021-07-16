Evacuation orders and alerts for Edgewood, Needles, Fauquier and Applegrove due to wildfires

The evacuation area for the Michaud Creek fire. Map: RDCK

A fire along the west shore of Lower Arrow Lake has grown drastically, resulting in an evacuation order for several rural properties and an evacuation alert for the community of Edgewood.

The orders were issued by the Regional District of Central Kootenay on Friday evening, July 16.

The evacuation order is for properties within Areas J and K and runs from Bowman Creek along the west shore of Lower Arrow Lake up to Johnston Creek.

The evacuation alert area starts at Johnston Creek and continues north to Highway 6, including the communities of Edgewood and Needles. Under the evacuation alert, residents and visitors should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

The Michaud Creek wildfire was discovered on July 10 and is an estimated 450 hectares. BCWS has determined the cause to be lightning.

The fire is being driven by wind and an abundance of dry fuels, it is moving north on the west side of the Lower Arrow Lake, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

On July 15, the fire was only 23 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service is continuing to monitor and assess the Michaud Creek Fire. Control options are being assessed for this incident and resources are being mobilized.

Octopus Creek

Another set of evacuation alerts was issued for the communities of Applegrove and Fauquier on the east shore of Lower Arrow Lake in Area K due to the Octopus Creek wildfire.

The Octopus Creek wildfire was first discovered on July 11 and has grown to 230 hectares, doubling in size in one day. The BCWS has determined the cause to be lightning.

A dozen fires are burning along Lower Arrow Lake between Castlegar and Edgewood.

