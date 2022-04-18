Official Languages Commissioner Raymond Theberge responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on May 9, 2019. Theberge says events broadcast live on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Facebook page must be accessible in both English and French. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Official Languages Commissioner Raymond Theberge responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on May 9, 2019. Theberge says events broadcast live on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Facebook page must be accessible in both English and French. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Events broadcast on Trudeau’s Facebook page must be bilingual: language commissioner

More than a dozen people complained about press conference announcing Mary Simon as governor general

The official languages commissioner says events broadcast live on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Facebook page must be accessible in both English and French.

More than a dozen people complained to the commissioner’s office about the lack of simultaneous translation on Trudeau’s Facebook page during a July 6 press conference announcing the nomination of Mary Simon as governor general.

In a preliminary report tabled last month and obtained by The Canadian Press, commissioner Raymond Théberge found that the Privy Council Office, which provided organizational support for the press conference, failed to meet its obligations under the Official Languages Act.

The investigation acknowledged that no simultaneous interpretation or subtitle service is currently available on Facebook Live, but Théberge suggested a link could be included in the caption of the video directing viewers to another website where the broadcast could be watched in both official languages.

The Privy Council Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Canadian Press.

The nomination of Simon, an Inuk leader and former Canadian diplomat who does not speak French, led to hundreds of complaints to the language commissioner’s office.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canada’s next governor general Mary Simon to be officially installed July 26

Justin TrudeauQuebec

Previous story
B.C. businessman David Sidoo accused in $145 million US ‘pump-and-dump’ scheme
Next story
Nelson man builds electric mini-car in his garage

Just Posted

Retiring Trail Curling Centre ice technician Mike Williams went out in style. Williams donned a tuxedo and a broom for making a clean sweep of his last sheet of ice, and handed over the scraper and pebbler to new ice technician Murray Walsh. Photo: Submitted
Trail ice technician embarks on new adventure

L-R: Yohann Gandevia, Juliana Kopp, Grace Clark and Sapphire Guthrie will each perform half-hour concerts at the Capitol Theatre on April 23. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Emerging Nelson talent to be showcased at Sojourn concerts April 23

Bruce Hunter built his ‘Nelectricar’ with all locally purchased parts and materials. He designed the shell of the vehicle to resemble Nelson’s historic streetcars. A video of Hunter driving his car down Baker Street is included in the online version of this story. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson man builds electric mini-car in his garage

Crocuses are usually the first sign of spring, the next is Easter weekend. Photo: Jim Bailey
Happy Easter from the Trail Times