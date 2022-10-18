Ex-Kelowna nurse who ran for PPC faces hearing for racism, anti-COVID remarks

A Kelowna former nurse who also served as a soldier, paramedic, firefighter and as a candidate for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay People’s Party of Canada, is facing a conduct and competence hearing for allegedly racist and unprofessional comments made between March 31, 2020, and Nov. 2, 2020.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives will be investigating six instances where Sean Taylor made remarks that are contrary to the professional standards upheld by the college.

The college alleges that Taylor said “you will get people to wear your masks and put them in your internment camps … but there is a group of people, myself included, and you, and a bunch of friends, who will not comply. We will meet you in the streets and do this the old-fashioned way,” about mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions.

The college is investigating remarks that Taylor made linking the virus to China.

He is also reported to have said “I wanna take a road trip and go down and play paintball,” regarding Black Lives Matter protests.

Taylor was openly anti-mask and restrictions. The hearing will be investigating his comments made as a medical professional regarding hospitals and safety.

“I don’t wear a mask […] it’s a load of horse s—t,” he also is to have said.

Additionally, on June 22, 2020, Taylor interviewed with Global News where he discussed allegations of racial discrimination against Indigenous patients. He expressed the view that news of Indigenous racism in healthcare has resulted in patients making allegations of racism against a nurse “when they do not get their way.”

The hearing will take place on Nov. 15 and 17, 2022 in Vancouver.

The full citation of the hearing by the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives is online.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownanursePractical nursesracism