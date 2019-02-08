Extreme cold warning re-issued for Interior B.C.

Wind chill values as low as -40C expected in Elk Valley, Yoho and Kootenay national parks tonight

Don’t lose those extra layers just yet – the Interior is set for another bitterly cold night.

Environment Canada has re-issued an extreme cold warning for the Elk Valley and Yoho and Kootenay national parks, with wind chill values as low as -40C expected over the next 24 hours.

Overnight lows of-22C to -28C combined with brisk winds of 20 to 30km/h will generate wind chill values between -35C and -40C tonight and into Saturday morning.

Wind chill values are expected to moderate Saturday afternoon as temperatures rise.

Environment Canada has urged the public to cover up during the cold snap.

“Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,” reads the warning issued Friday.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. However, young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter are considered most at risk.

East Kootenay highway contractor, Mainroad, is reminding motorists to watch for cold and windy conditions, which may bring blowing snow, as well as falling branches and other debris, and slippery sections on roadways.

Prepare for extreme winter conditions and only travel if necessary.

On Thursday The Free Press reported:

No records were broken as the Elk Valley shivered through a cold snap earlier this week.

On Sunday, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued an extreme cold warning for the region, which remained in place as of press time Tuesday.

Wind chill values tumbled to nearly -40C as a cold arctic airmass settled over the southern interior. The cold conditions prompted several event cancellations in Fernie on Sunday.

LOOK BACK: Extreme cold warning issued for Elk Valley

The finals of the Jeep Junior Freeski competition were called off amid safety concerns for competitors and officials. Fernie Alpine Resort also closed higher elevation chairlifts and cancelled all lessons.

The Community Fun Nordic Race at Elk Valley Nordic Centre was rescheduled for February 17.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist, Bobby Sekhon, said despite the extreme cold, no records were broken.

“However, it has been quite cold in the Elk Valley… and this comes after a fairly mild January in most places in the Interior, so definitely a stark contrast as we entered the first weekend of February,” he said.

In Sparwood, where the Elk Valley’s official weather station is located, the mercury plunged to -23.4C on Sunday. However, that didn’t come close to February 3, 1996, when a minimum temperature of -31.1C was recorded.

Monday’s low of -23.5C was slightly closer to the -26.8C record set in 2014.

Tuesday was expected to be another cold night, with a low of -25C combining with winds to produce wind chill values near -37C. The rest of the week was tipped to bring warmer conditions and some snow.

Sekhon confirmed flurries could start to fall from Thursday night into Friday.

“There’s some uncertainty around the system as to how much moisture is going to be in it,” he said.

“Of course, we’re going to be cold enough and if snow does fall it will likely be light and fluffy, so with that you can get some accumulations, however, at this point we’re just looking at a few centimetres in the Elk Valley.”

Sekhon encouraged people to check Weather.gc.ca later in the week for a more up-to-date snow forecast.

Previous story
Kootenay SAR teams aided by gaming grants
Next story
B.C. train that derailed and killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Just Posted

Cougar alert for the Glenmerry neighbourhood of Trail

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue issued the alert at 2:30 p.m. Friday

Grand Forks is the Sunshine Valley

Place Names: Nicknames, Part 3

Kootenay SAR teams aided by gaming grants

Four West Kootenay non-profits received gaming grants collectively tallying $185,000

Castlegar cops bust confused cannabis dealer

Police reminding public that selling cannabis without a licence is stil illegal

Fruitvale acquires full site of old middle school

The plan is to demolish the school and develop the property to meet housing needs in the village

Much of B.C. seeing snow, -40 C wind chills

Environment Canada has issued dozens of warnings as bitterly cold winds and snow make way to B.C.

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

Interior Health opioid addiction clinic adds evening, weekend appointments

Funding will add three new doctors and two nurse practitioners

B.C. government earmarks more cash to help new immigrants settle

Services to be expanded by 45 per cent, Surrey presser reveals

Special warning to watch for treeline avalanches in B.C. backcountry

Senior avalanche forecaster Grant Helgeson says it means that trees are not the safe haven they normally are

Cougar alert for the Glenmerry neighbourhood of Trail

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue issued the alert at 2:30 p.m. Friday

B.C. energy minister closes Nelson office after protester chains self inside

The incident happened after a meeting between Michelle Mungall and Coastal GasLink protesters Monday

Quebec City mosque killer sentenced to life, no parole for 40 years

Alexandre Bissonnette had pleaded to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder

Vet saves Victoria puppy with naloxone injection

The puppy is now up for adoption through the Victoria Humane Society

Most Read