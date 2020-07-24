False report leads Trail police to rescue 6 puppies

Trail RCMP: False report to police could result in charge of public mischief

Rescued puppies. (Trail RCMP photo)

A self-inflicted wound, a medical call, and the rescuing of six puppies are all tied to a recent Trail RCMP case.

This all started Wednesday night shortly after 10 p.m. when the Trail and Greater District RCMP were called to a complaint of a stabbing in a West Trail residence, located on Mountain Street.

Upon arrival, police found a 35-year-old Grand Forks man suffering from a stab wound.

The detachment reports the subsequent investigation quickly revealed that the wound was self-inflicted.

The man was then arrested on a public mischief charge, for filing a false police report.

As well, during the investigation, police located a 24-year-old man who required medical attention for an unrelated medical condition.

He was taken to the hospital.

Police also located six puppies inside the residence.

Officers report the young animals were living in poor conditions.

The puppies were removed out of concern for their immediate welfare.

The puppies spent the night at the Trail detachment until the BC SPCA took custody of them the following day.

The RCMP report that the SPCA is launching an investigation into the care and well-being of the dogs.

“All six puppies appeared to be in good spirits during their stay,” says Trail Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

Animal cruelty can be reported to the BC SPCA at 1.855.622.7722.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border
Next story
Are more B.C. tokers finally looking to legal cannabis over the black market?

Just Posted

False report leads Trail police to rescue 6 puppies

Trail RCMP: False report to police could result in charge of public mischief

World O’ Words: Welcome to the dictionary, ‘Irregardless!’

Language hawks are all a-chatter these days with the news that “irregardless” has been added to the dictionary.

Restoring and reopening old Rossland City Hall not a good option: City council

In a newsletter, council said old city hall lowered work productivity and made it harder to keep city staff

Boat cruises by Rock Creek beach, surprising swimmers

Conservation officer to pursue watercraft regulation changes on Kettle River

Horoscopes for the week of July 20

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Mexican consulate wants answers after ‘assault’ on farmworker by police officers in Abbotsford

Consulate says farmworker injured after being punched & kicked by officer and attacked by police dog

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Are more B.C. tokers finally looking to legal cannabis over the black market?

A recent poll suggests 51 per cent of British Columbians are buying all product legally

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

Most Read