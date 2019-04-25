A Karelian Bear Dog has been stolen from an Elko home. Source: Wikimedia Commons

Family dog stolen from Kootenay backyard

RCMP appealing for information on pregnant Karelian bear dog missing from Elko, B.C.

The RCMP is appealing for the public’s assistance to find a pet dog stolen from a Kootenay backyard.

The Karelian bear dog was pregnant when it was snatched from the fenced yard in Elko, B.C., around April 1, according to a release issued by the Elk Valley RCMP Thursday.

The Karelian bear is a Finnish breed that is known for its hunting skills. The RCMP says the dog has been with the family for some time and is sorely missed.

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Sparwood RCMP at 250-425-6233. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP cracks cold case

A man has been charged over a break and enter that occurred in Fernie eight years ago.

Police were able to crack the cold case after re-examining forensic evidence collected at the Fernie residence.

Elk Valley RCMP Media Relations Officer Cst. Debra Katerenchuk explained that when police collect forensic evidence from a crime scene but are unable to immediately solve a crime, the evidence will get re-examined at periodic intervals against known offenders and other crime scenes.

“It is such re-examination that allowed RCMP to charge this individual in the break and enter criminal offence,” she said in a release issued Thursday.

As the man was a youth at that time, he was charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and therefore his identify will be protected.

He will appear in Youth Court at a later date.

RCMP responds to 163 calls, issues 24 traffic fines

Five assaults were among 163 calls made to the Elk Valley RCMP between April 8 and 24.

Police also responded to eight motor vehicle collisions, three breach of bail violations; two breaches of peace; one report of criminal harassment; one report of harassing communications; four disturbances; three reports of mischief; 10 reports of suspicious activity; two bike thefts; two theft from a motor vehicle under $5000; and five thefts under $5000.

The RCMP also issued one liquor fine and 24 motor vehicle infraction tickets.

Four impaired drivers were stopped by police, with two receiving a 90-day driving prohibition plus a 30-day vehicle impoundment; and two receiving a three-day driving Prohibition and seve-day vehicle impoundment.

