Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Horgan defends province’s efforts to prevent deaths in heat wave as fatalities spike

Premier said ‘there is a matter of personal responsibility’ citizens have in keeping themselves cool

Health officials are grappling with a spike in deaths in recent days due to the ongoing heat wave, but Premier John Horgan says the province did what it could to spread awareness.

Vancouver police said they have responded to 65 sudden deaths since Friday when temperatures across B.C. began to skyrocket in a range from the low 30s to 45 C. Meanwhile, Burnaby Mounties responded to more than 25 sudden deaths on Monday alone.

B.C.’s chief coroner Lisa Lapointe confirmed a significant increase in deaths reported since the heat wave began. The Coroners Service would normally receive approximately 130 reports of death over a four-day period.

“From Friday through Monday, at least 233 deaths were reported.”

When asked about the fatalities, Horgan emphasized “a matter of personal responsibility” citizens have in keeping themselves cool, adding that “fatalities are a fact of life.”

“This is a tragedy upon a whole host of others we’ve had to address over a number of months but I believe we did what we could to get the information out and we rely also on the public press and media outlets who’ve done a really good job in my mind, of making the case, telling people to be wary and we have our internet presence and social media doing that as well.”

RELATED: Dozens of deaths in Vancouver, Burnaby linked to heat wave as police scramble to keep up


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

John Horgan

Previous story
Wildfire near Kamloops now 750 hectares, evacuation order issued

Just Posted

People go for a swim in Okanagan Lake in Kelowna on June 22. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Summer power demand records broken: FortisBC

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces the province’s four-step COVID-19 reopening plan, June 14, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. drops COVID-19 mask order, recommended until full vaccination

Trail City Council reconvened at their chamber in City Hall for the first time since COVID-19 forced city council to conduct their sessions online. In attendance and self-distanced were (from left) Colleen Jones, Paul Butler, Carol Dobie, Sandy Lucchini, Mayor Lisa Pasin, CAO David Perehudoff, and Eleanor Gattafoni Robinson. Councillor Robert Cacchioni participated on Zoom, while Sandy Santori was absent. Photo: Jim Bailey
Council code of conduct violation has Trail CAO leaving his job

Trail's new Butler Park pickleball and tennis court is drawing a lot of interest since opening last week.
Resurfacing complete at Trail courts, tennis anyone?